Brace, Bolt, and Protect: How California’s Earthquake Retrofit Grants Work

Earthquake Retrofit Funds Available: See If Your Home Qualifies

California homeowners can now register for grants to help retrofit their houses against earthquakes through the Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) program, which is now open for registration, state officials announced. You can register here.

The EBB program provides financial assistance for homeowners to strengthen the foundations of wood-framed homes built before 1980 with raised foundations, reducing the risk of severe earthquake damage. Grants of up to $3,000 are available, and income-qualified homeowners—those earning $89,040 or less annually—can receive an additional grant of up to $7,000.

Seismic retrofits under this program typically involve two primary methods: “brace and bolt” or “bolt-only,” depending on the home’s existing foundation structure.

In a brace and bolt retrofit, plywood or oriented strand board (OSB) sheathing is used to reinforce “cripple walls,” which are short walls found between the foundation and the home’s wood frame. Anchor bolts or foundation plates are then installed to firmly attach the home’s wooden frame to its concrete foundation, significantly enhancing stability.

A bolt-only retrofit is appropriate for homes without cripple walls, where the wooden frame rests directly on the foundation. This simpler procedure involves securing the home’s wooden frame directly to its foundation using anchor bolts or foundation plates.

The program also emphasizes the importance of properly securing water heaters to prevent them from shifting or toppling during earthquakes, a common issue leading to gas, water, or electrical damage.

Homeowners can hire licensed contractors listed in the EBB’s Contractor Directory. All contractors in the directory are California-licensed general contractors trained by FEMA in seismic retrofitting. Experienced homeowners may opt to perform the retrofit themselves as owner-builders, although labor costs and purchased tools are not reimbursable.