Canadian Dentist Launches Collaborative Health Summit in Culver City

H.E.A.L. founder Dr. Mandeep Johal brings cross-discipline healthcare model to L.A.

Despite simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, one Canadian dentist is crossing borders with a different kind of mission—healthcare reform, from the ground up.

Dr. Mandeep (Mandy) Johal, a functional dentist based in Ontario, is set to host her first Los Angeles-based healthcare education summit this weekend. Her goal? To “re-invent healthy” in L.A. by uniting healthcare professionals from across disciplines—dentists, chiropractors, physical therapists, nurses, nutritionists and more—under a shared mission of collaborative care.

The event, organized by H.E.A.L. (Healthcare Excellence through Alliance and Leadership), takes place Saturday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4069 Jackson Avenue in Culver City.

“Healthcare doesn’t happen in silos, and neither should healing,” said Johal. “When professionals work together, the patient wins.”

H.E.A.L. has already seen success in Canada, where Johal founded the organization to break down barriers between practitioners and foster trust-based networks that serve patients more holistically. The Culver City summit marks its official U.S. debut.

The idea is simple but powerful: bring health professionals together to talk, learn, and collaborate in ways that aren’t traditionally encouraged in Western medicine. Think: a dentist working with a physical therapist to treat TMJ, or a chiropractor coordinating with an optometrist to solve chronic headaches rooted in postural misalignment.

“Those kinds of cross-discipline partnerships are rare—but they shouldn’t be,” Johal said.

The summit comes at a critical time for Los Angeles, as local residents continue to face a range of persistent health issues—from wildfire-related respiratory complications to rising rates of chronic pain, anxiety and depression. Johal believes a more connected, local-first approach to care could be the answer.

“This is about building a village of care, not just treating symptoms in isolation,” she said.

Saturday’s session will gather a cross-section of L.A.-area health practitioners for a half-day of discussion, networking and hands-on learning, with the aim of jumpstarting new alliances that can benefit patient outcomes immediately.

It’s not a trade show. It’s not a sales pitch. And it’s not just another conference, Johal insists.

“This is a call to action,” she said. “The way we’re practicing healthcare isn’t working—and we can’t wait for policy to fix it. The people in the room already have the power to change it.”

Dr. Johal is available for interviews before or after the event and is expected to share insights into:

Why Los Angeles is uniquely positioned to benefit from a collaborative care model

What’s broken in the U.S. healthcare system—and what local professionals can do now to improve it

How H.E.A.L. has already sparked tangible, measurable partnerships in Canada that can be replicated in the U.S.

For more information on H.E.A.L. or to register for Saturday’s session, visit www.heal4leadership.com.

