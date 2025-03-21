March 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

West Hollywood Residents Living in Fear Amid Neighbor’s Violent Outbursts

Photo: YouTube

Tenants Fear for Their Safety as Violent Apartment Resident Faces Eviction

Tenants at the building in the 1200 block of North Fairfax Avenue are living in fear of a man they call “the neighbor from Hell.” The unnamed man was not a problem in the apartment building for several years until suddenly; his behavior became violent and unpredictable three months ago. 

Residents, speaking anonymously out of concern for their safety, said the shift in the man’s behavior changed without warning. None of the residents will press charges against the man for fear of retaliation. 

“It was like a light switch,” one resident told KTLA. “He went from being okay—not a great neighbor, but manageable—to this. Now, he’s destroying property, attacking residents, and hitting our doors with a metal bar. We’ve been forced to live this way for three months.”

Security footage shows the man striking a resident’s door repeatedly with what appears to be a crowbar. Another video captures him, shirtless, aggressively banging on another neighbor’s door late at night. All of these attacks are unprovoked by any actions by the other tenants. The reporters from KTLA did their best to avoid the man while reporting on the story in a video story and noted that the windows in the man’s apartment were boarded up with wood because they had all been broken. 

Neighbors said they’ve repeatedly called the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department and reported threats made by the man, including threats to kill people. Although authorities have responded, the situation has not improved, tenants said. According to residents, the WeHo Sheriff has told them that there is nothing that they can do to stop the man. 

The terrifying situation does have a potential solution as the man is scheduled to be evicted, but residents aren’t so sure the man will leave when the time comes. However, it seems that the problem will simply be transferred to another building or area of the city even if the man is evicted because there is no other solution that authorities have offered.

