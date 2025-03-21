West Hollywood and LA Team Up for Job Fair Empowering Trans and Nonbinary Workers

TGI2+ Job Fair Aims to Tackle High Unemployment in Trans and Nonbinary Communities

In recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility, the City of West Hollywood is co-sponsoring the City of Los Angeles TGI2+ Job Fair, an initiative aimed at expanding career opportunities for transgender, gender-nonconforming, intersex, and nonbinary individuals. The event will connect job seekers with inclusive employers committed to equitable hiring practices and workplace diversity.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Los Angeles City College Student Union Building, located at 855 N. Vermont Avenue. Admission is free for all Los Angeles County residents, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance via Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/tgiJobFair.

The TGI2+ Job Fair will provide a welcoming and affirming space where job seekers can bring their authentic selves and make meaningful career connections. Attendees will have access to:

Employer Networking: Meet with companies across various industries that actively support workplace diversity and inclusion.

Resume & Interview Workshops: Career specialists from the LACC Career Center will offer guidance on improving job applications and interview skills.

Professional Clothing Closet: Led by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), this initiative provides attendees with professional attire.

Know Your Rights Workshop: A session dedicated to educating attendees about workplace protections.

Mental Health, Wellness & Legal Resources: Support services provided by Open Space Therapy Collective and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the City of West Hollywood and the City of Los Angeles to improve economic empowerment and workforce inclusion for underrepresented communities. The job fair is co-hosted by the City of Los Angeles Civil Rights Department (LA Civil Rights), the Los Angeles Transgender Advisory Council (TAC), and Los Angeles City College (LACC).

Employers interested in recruiting at the event can reach out to Carla Ibarra at the City of Los Angeles Civil Rights Department at carla.ibarra@lacity.org by Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Participating companies will receive Gender and Sexuality Inclusivity Training led by Eden Anaï Luna, a DEI Consultant and Chairperson of the Transgender Advisory Council.

The job fair responds to concerning employment statistics affecting the transgender and nonbinary community. According to the 2022 U.S. Transgender Survey, 34% of transgender and nonbinary individuals live in poverty—nearly three times the national average. The unemployment rate for transgender and nonbinary individuals is five times higher than that of the general U.S. population, with 11% reporting job loss due to their gender identity.

Additionally, research from the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute found that more than half of transgender and nonbinary Angelenos are unemployed, and those who are employed frequently face job insecurity, unfair wages, and workplace discrimination.

West Hollywood has long been a leader in advocating for transgender, gender-nonconforming, intersex, and nonbinary rights. The city was among the first to establish a Transgender Advisory Board, which focuses on community empowerment, public awareness, and policy recommendations to the West Hollywood City Council.