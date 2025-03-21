Academy Museum Unveils First-Ever Bong Joon Ho Exhibition and Film Retrospective

Bong Joon Ho’s Cinematic Genius Takes Center Stage at Academy Museum

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to debut Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho, the first exhibition dedicated to the Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker, opening Sunday, March 23. The exhibition offers an in-depth look at Bong’s creative process, cinematic influences, and acclaimed body of work, from Memories of Murder to the groundbreaking Parasite (2019).

As part of the museum’s ongoing Director’s Inspiration series, this exhibit will showcase over 100 original artifacts, including storyboards, research materials, props, concept art, and never-before-seen on-set photographs. The materials, sourced from Bong’s personal archives, provide an unprecedented look into the filmmaker’s artistic vision and exploration of themes such as class disparities, social injustice, environmental crises, and moral corruption.

The exhibition, curated by Michelle Puetz with support from Nicholas Barlow, Josue Lopez, Jeongsil Yoon, and former Getty Marrow Intern Janice Kim, will be housed in the Academy Museum’s exhibition galleries.

To accompany the exhibition, the Academy Museum will present a retrospective screening series, including all seven of Bong Joon Ho’s feature films, alongside John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982)—a film that Bong has cited as a major influence. Special guests, including Bong himself, will participate in discussions following select screenings.

Screening Schedule:

March 22 | 7:30 PM – The Thing (1982) in 4K – In person: John Carpenter and Bong Joon Ho

March 23 | 2:00 PM – Okja (2017) in 4K – In person: Bong Joon Ho and Steven Yeun

March 23 | 7:30 PM – Parasite (2019) in 4K – In person: Bong Joon Ho and Lee Sung Jin

March 24 | 7:30 PM – Snowpiercer (2013)

March 31 | 7:30 PM – Mother (2009) in 35mm

April 3 | 7:30 PM – The Host (2006) in 35mm

April 5 | 7:30 PM – Memories of Murder (2003) in 4K

April 14 | 7:30 PM – Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000) in 35mm

A highlight of the series is the March 22 screening of The Thing, featuring a conversation between Bong and legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter. Other screenings will include appearances by actors such as Steven Yeun (Okja) and Lee Sung Jin (Parasite).

The Academy Museum Store will carry exclusive merchandise inspired by Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho, including limited-edition apparel and memorabilia.

Tickets for exhibitions and screenings can only be reserved in advance via the Academy Museum’s website or mobile app.

General Admission: $25 (adults), $19 (seniors), $15 (students).

Free Admission: Visitors under 17 and California residents with an EBT card.

Film Screening Prices: $10 (adults), $7 (seniors), $5 (students and children). Matinees are $5 for all.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit the Academy Museum.