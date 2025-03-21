March 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Academy Museum Unveils First-Ever Bong Joon Ho Exhibition and Film Retrospective

Photo: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Bong Joon Ho’s Cinematic Genius Takes Center Stage at Academy Museum

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to debut Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho, the first exhibition dedicated to the Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker, opening Sunday, March 23. The exhibition offers an in-depth look at Bong’s creative process, cinematic influences, and acclaimed body of work, from Memories of Murder to the groundbreaking Parasite (2019).

As part of the museum’s ongoing Director’s Inspiration series, this exhibit will showcase over 100 original artifacts, including storyboards, research materials, props, concept art, and never-before-seen on-set photographs. The materials, sourced from Bong’s personal archives, provide an unprecedented look into the filmmaker’s artistic vision and exploration of themes such as class disparities, social injustice, environmental crises, and moral corruption.

The exhibition, curated by Michelle Puetz with support from Nicholas Barlow, Josue Lopez, Jeongsil Yoon, and former Getty Marrow Intern Janice Kim, will be housed in the Academy Museum’s exhibition galleries.

To accompany the exhibition, the Academy Museum will present a retrospective screening series, including all seven of Bong Joon Ho’s feature films, alongside John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982)—a film that Bong has cited as a major influence. Special guests, including Bong himself, will participate in discussions following select screenings.

Screening Schedule:

  • March 22 | 7:30 PM – The Thing (1982) in 4K – In person: John Carpenter and Bong Joon Ho
  • March 23 | 2:00 PM – Okja (2017) in 4K – In person: Bong Joon Ho and Steven Yeun
  • March 23 | 7:30 PM – Parasite (2019) in 4K – In person: Bong Joon Ho and Lee Sung Jin
  • March 24 | 7:30 PM – Snowpiercer (2013)
  • March 31 | 7:30 PM – Mother (2009) in 35mm
  • April 3 | 7:30 PM – The Host (2006) in 35mm
  • April 5 | 7:30 PM – Memories of Murder (2003) in 4K
  • April 14 | 7:30 PM – Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000) in 35mm

A highlight of the series is the March 22 screening of The Thing, featuring a conversation between Bong and legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter. Other screenings will include appearances by actors such as Steven Yeun (Okja) and Lee Sung Jin (Parasite).

The Academy Museum Store will carry exclusive merchandise inspired by Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho, including limited-edition apparel and memorabilia.

Tickets for exhibitions and screenings can only be reserved in advance via the Academy Museum’s website or mobile app.

  • General Admission: $25 (adults), $19 (seniors), $15 (students).
  • Free Admission: Visitors under 17 and California residents with an EBT card.
  • Film Screening Prices: $10 (adults), $7 (seniors), $5 (students and children). Matinees are $5 for all.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit the Academy Museum.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

West Hollywood Residents Living in Fear Amid Neighbor’s Violent Outbursts

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Tenants Fear for Their Safety as Violent Apartment Resident Faces Eviction Tenants at the building in the 1200 block of...

Photo: Official
News

West Hollywood and LA Team Up for Job Fair Empowering Trans and Nonbinary Workers

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

TGI2+ Job Fair Aims to Tackle High Unemployment in Trans and Nonbinary Communities In recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility,...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAHSA Reports Decline in Unsheltered Homelessness for Second Year in a Row

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Early Count Data Reveals Fewer Encampments, Shows Signs of Improvement The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has released preliminary...

Photo: Lumiere Runway
News

Lumiere Runway Unveils “Strength & Fragility” at LA Fashion Week 25/26

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

Culver City Hosts Fashion Icons at Lumiere Runway’s LA Fashion Week Lumiere Runway, a prominent fashion platform with bases in...

Photo: YouTube
News

L.A. Faces Billion-Dollar Budget Crisis: Thousands of Layoffs “Nearly Inevitable”

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

City Leaders Weigh Harsh Cuts as L.A. Confronts Historic Budget Shortfall Los Angeles is facing a severe financial crisis, with...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Scalding Hot Tea Leads to Million Dollar Jury Verdict Against Starbucks in West Adams

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

Jury Sides with Burn Victim, Orders Starbucks to Pay for “Horrific Injuries” A Los Angeles jury has awarded $50 million...

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
Dining, News

Santa Monica Brew Works Joins 200 Breweries to Fund Wildfire Recovery with Special IPA

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

Craft Beer with a Purpose: Santa Monica Brew Works Supports LA Wildfire Relief In response to the devastating wildfires that...

Photo: Spoon and Pork
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sawtelle Filipino Restaurant Fights to Stay Open, Owners Ask for Community Support

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

A Dream on the Line: Sawtelle Filipino Eatery Must Reopen Former Location The fantastic Filipino restaurant Spoon and Pork in...
News, Video

(Video) Here’s Looking at You’s Spring Cocktail Menu Reveal Pizza Party with Wallflower Pizza

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

The Basic Instinct: A Creamsicle Negroni that’s Perfection. Wallflower Pizza’s Fresh and Delish Pepperoni Pizza. The Basic Instinct: A Creamsicle...

Photo: Nestlé
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Nestlé Issues Nationwide Recall of Frozen Meals After Choking Incident Reported

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

Consumers Are Urged to Check Their Freezers and Return Affected Products Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of select...

Photo: Culver City
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Vibes After Five” Brings Live Music & Mocktails to Downtown Culver City This Spring

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

A Golden Hour With DJ Sets, Fun Activities, and Complimentary Refreshments Downtown Culver City is gearing up for a lively...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

640 Signatures Delivered: Activists Urge Beverly Hills to End Abortion Clinic Fight

March 18, 2025

Read more
March 18, 2025

Pro-Choice Groups Take Fight to Beverly Hills City Hall Over Abortion Access A coalition of pro-choice organizations and local activists...

Photo: Culver City
News

How Will Culver City Spend Your Tax Dollars? Budget Info Session & Street Design Open House Set for March 19

March 18, 2025

Read more
March 18, 2025

Culver City Wants Your Input on Roadway Design and Budget Priorities Culver City residents are invited to participate in two...

Photo: Culver City
News

$293 Fines Coming: Culver City Launches Automated Bus Lane Enforcement

March 18, 2025

Read more
March 18, 2025

Culver City Deploys High-Tech Cameras to Keep Bus and Bike Lanes Clear Culver CityBus is rolling out a new enforcement...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR