NCJW|LA Responds to Wildfire Crisis with Relief Center for Fire Victims

Essential Goods, Recovery Services, and a Dignified Shopping Experience

The National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles (NCJW|LA) has a relief center for victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires, a new appointment-based Distribution Relief Center to assist individuals and families displaced by recent wildfires. The center, operated in partnership with The Council Shop, will provide essential resources and recovery support to affected community members.

As part of its ongoing relief efforts, NCJW|LA has already distributed more than $230,000 in Fire Relief vouchers to impacted families. The new 20,300-square-foot facility, located at 6305 York Blvd., will further expand aid, allowing displaced residents to shop for essential items in a dignified manner while also connecting them to critical recovery services.

The Distribution Relief Center will open its doors to eligible individuals and families beginning March 8 and will operate through April 7 on the following schedule:

Saturdays & Sundays: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Mondays: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Shoppers will have access to new and gently used clothing, household goods, diapers, toys, and essential toiletries. Additionally, the center will serve as a hub to connect those affected with community partners offering recovery resources, including assistance from Mama2Mama, Alliance for a Better Community, Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel & Pomona Valleys, and The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pasadena.

NCJW|LA is also seeking volunteers to support operations, including assisting customers, organizing inventory, and helping manage store logistics.

Saturdays & Sundays (Until April 7) Shift 1: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM Shift 2: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mondays (Until April 7) Shift 1: 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM Shift 2: 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM



Interested volunteers can sign up here or email volunteer@ncjwla.org for more information.

The opening of the Distribution Relief Center has garnered strong support from local elected officials, including Representative Judy Chu, Senator Maria Elena Durazo, and Anthony Cespedes, Senior Advisor for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“The devastation from the recent wildfires has left thousands struggling to rebuild their lives,” said NCJW|LA leadership in a statement. “Our goal is to provide immediate relief, empower families with resources, and ensure that no one is left behind during this difficult time.”