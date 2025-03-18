March 19, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

640 Signatures Delivered: Activists Urge Beverly Hills to End Abortion Clinic Fight

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Pro-Choice Groups Take Fight to Beverly Hills City Hall Over Abortion Access

A coalition of pro-choice organizations and local activists gathered at Beverly Hills City Hall on Tuesday, March 18, to present 640 signatures urging city officials to settle their ongoing legal battle with DuPont Clinic, a reproductive health provider that had been slated to open in the city before its lease was abruptly terminated.

You can read the petition here

The protest, led by the bhforchoice movement, included representatives from the California National Organization for Women (CA NOW), Feminist Majority, the California Coalition for Reproductive Freedom (CCRF), Los Angeles Guild for Reproductive Health, Heart of LA Democratic Club, Santa Monica Democratic Club, Hang Out Do Good (HODG), and the Women’s Political Committee (WPC).

The activists signed the petition that demands that the city of Beverly Hills cease its legal action against DuPont Clinic and abandon its efforts to recoup legal fees after the city successfully fought off a lawsuit from the clinic.

The controversy dates back to October 2022, when DuPont Clinic, a Washington, D.C.-based provider that offers abortion care throughout pregnancy, signed a lease for medical office space at 8920 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills. Encouraged by the city’s prior public support for reproductive rights, DuPont invested $2 million in renovations, preparing to open what would have been one of the only clinics in the country providing abortion services later in pregnancy.

However, in April 2023, anti-abortion activists mobilized against the clinic’s opening, making direct appeals to city officials. Internal emails revealed that Councilmember Sharona Nazarian expressed concerns about how the lease was approved, prompting city officials, including Beverly Hills City Attorney Larry Weiner and Mayor Julian Gold, to take steps that ultimately led to the clinic’s eviction.

Allegedly, city officials withheld permits, citing vague legal concerns, and met privately with the property’s owner, Douglas Emmett, to discuss “security risks” associated with the clinic. The city’s emails also considered sending police cadets to deliver letters warning the building’s tenants about the alleged risks of protests, without mentioning the legal protections in place for tenants and the clinic itself.

Under increasing pressure, Douglas Emmett terminated DuPont’s lease just four months before the clinic was set to open.

DuPont Clinic filed a lawsuit against Beverly Hills and Douglas Emmett, alleging that the city had deliberately obstructed the clinic’s operations. The city responded with an anti-SLAPP motion, arguing that officials were engaging in protected speech rather than unlawful interference. A judge ruled in favor of Beverly Hills, allowing the city to recover its legal fees from DuPont—a clinic now struggling financially after investing millions in the failed expansion.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Culver City
News

How Will Culver City Spend Your Tax Dollars? Budget Info Session & Street Design Open House Set for March 19

March 18, 2025

Read more
March 18, 2025

Culver City Wants Your Input on Roadway Design and Budget Priorities Culver City residents are invited to participate in two...

Photo: Culver City
News

$293 Fines Coming: Culver City Launches Automated Bus Lane Enforcement

March 18, 2025

Read more
March 18, 2025

Culver City Deploys High-Tech Cameras to Keep Bus and Bike Lanes Clear Culver CityBus is rolling out a new enforcement...

Photo: Official
News

Scrap Metal Facility Owners Face 25-Count Indictment Over Hazardous Waste Violations

March 18, 2025

Read more
March 18, 2025

Watts Metal Facility Explosion Leads to Felony Charges, Owners Held Without Bail The owners of S&W Atlas Iron and Metal...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

EBT Theft Crackdown: Former Fairfax Resident Sentenced for ATM Skimming Fraud

March 18, 2025

Read more
March 18, 2025

U.S Secret Service and LAPD Dismantled the Sophisticated Scam A former Fairfax District resident was sentenced to 36 months in...

Photo: NCJW|LA
News

NCJW|LA Responds to Wildfire Crisis with Relief Center for Fire Victims

March 18, 2025

Read more
March 18, 2025

Essential Goods, Recovery Services, and a Dignified Shopping Experience The National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles (NCJW|LA) has a...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Cocktails, Sourdough Pizzas & Women-Owned Businesses Take Over K-Town

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Exclusive Pizza & Cocktail Party at Here’s Looking at You: One Night Only The magnificent Koreatown restaurant Here’s Looking at...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Village Roadshow Files for Bankruptcy Amid Warner Brothers Legal Battle

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

From Joker to Chapter 11: Production Company’s Legal and Financial Freefall Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the independent production company based...

Photo: Facebook
News

Victim Assaulted, Held at Gunpoint in Brazen Parking Lot Robbery

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

CCPD Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects Culver City police are investigating a brazen armed robbery that took...

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect In Court in $1M Watch Robbery Case, Criminal Crew Had Christopher Dorner’s Gun

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Federal Probe Links Violent Crime Ring to LAPD Fugitive’s Stolen Gun On Tuesday, a suspect pleaded guilty to his role...

Photo Credit: Brenda Clarke
News

Councilwoman Park Responds to Safety Concerns with Potential San Vicente Traffic Overhaul 

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Brentwood’s Dangerous Intersections Targeted for Safety Improvements  Following the tragedy at a notoriously dangerous intersection, Brentwood residents are demanding meaningful...

Photo: Official
News

LAPD Reports Safer Streets: Crime Stats Show Major Improvements in 2024

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Crime Rates Across Los Angeles Saw Major Improvements Last Year Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief...
News

Bringing Literature to Life: Literati Events Announces Quarterly Event Series

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Alice in Wonderland Themed Vendor Market and Show Coming Soon By Susan Payne On a mission to bring literature to...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Heart Rending Collision in Brentwood: Pedestrian Struck at San Vicente and Darlington

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Horrific Crash on San Vicente Raises Renewed Concerns Over Pedestrian Safety A tragic traffic collision on Monday, March 10 left...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Will Arnett Cashes Out: Beverly Hills Mansion Sells for $20.2M

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Buyer Consulted a Spiritual Medium Before Purchasing the Home Actor Will Arnett sold his Beverly Hills estate for $20.2 million...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR