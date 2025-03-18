$293 Fines Coming: Culver City Launches Automated Bus Lane Enforcement

Culver City Deploys High-Tech Cameras to Keep Bus and Bike Lanes Clear

Culver CityBus is rolling out a new enforcement initiative aimed at curbing illegal parking in bus lanes and bus stops, a move designed to enhance public transit reliability, safety, and accessibility. The Automated Bus Lane and Stop Enforcement (ABLE) Program will utilize camera systems installed on transit buses to identify and penalize vehicles obstructing bus stops and dedicated mobility lanes.

The citywide initiative officially begins Thursday, March 20, with a grace period during which violators will receive warning notices. Starting May 19, drivers caught illegally parked in designated bus lanes or stops will face a $293 fine—an existing penalty that has previously only been enforced when witnessed by an officer.

The bus-mounted cameras will automatically capture violations along Culver City’s MOVE corridor mobility lanes and other transit stops. The footage will then undergo a manual review process before citations are issued. This system mirrors similar efforts already in place in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Oakland, and Sacramento.

Culver City officials emphasize that illegally parked vehicles create significant hazards, particularly for individuals with disabilities. Blocked bus stops prevent operators from safely deploying wheelchair ramps and forcing riders to board and exit in active traffic lanes, increasing the risk of accidents.

“Keeping dedicated transit zones clear is essential to making Culver City safe and accessible,” said Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien. “We’re excited to deploy proven technology that will help address longstanding problems caused by parking violations in our bus and bike lanes.”

Studies show that automated enforcement has measurable success. In New York City, where similar technology has been in place since 2019, bus speeds increased by 5% on average, while collisions along enforced routes decreased by as much as 34%.

Beyond automated citations, Culver City’s Transportation Department will partner with the Culver City Police Department to identify violation “hot spots” for targeted enforcement.

Recognizing potential financial hardship, the city will offer low-income payment plans in accordance with California state law. More details about payment options and enforcement policies can be found on the Culver CityBus website at CulverCityBus.Com/ABLE.