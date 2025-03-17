Village Roadshow Files for Bankruptcy Amid Warner Brothers Legal Battle

From Joker to Chapter 11: Production Company’s Legal and Financial Freefall

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the independent production company based in West Hollywood, which was behind such major Hollywood franchises as The Matrix and Joker, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. The filing, submitted Monday, cites an ongoing legal dispute with Warner Bros. and the company’s overambitious expansion efforts as key factors in its financial downfall.

According to court documents, Village Roadshow is seeking to restructure while managing $223.8 million in asset-backed secured notes and $163.1 million in senior secured debt. The company has lined up a $365 million stalking horse bid for its film library, a move that sets a baseline price for potential buyers. Additionally, it has secured debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to continue operations under court supervision.

The bankruptcy filing comes after years of financial struggles, worsened by an expensive and unresolved legal battle with Warner Bros. over the 2021 release of The Matrix Resurrections. Village Roadshow sued Warner Bros. for breach of contract, arguing that the studio’s decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (now Max) violated their partnership agreement and significantly impacted box office revenue. The lawsuit remains unresolved after three years of arbitration.

In addition to the Warner Bros. dispute, Village Roadshow’s attempts to expand beyond its traditional studio partnerships have also contributed to its financial woes.

In an attempt to salvage the company, Village Roadshow cut costs and sought a buyer for its entire operation last year. However, the uncertainty surrounding its ongoing arbitration with Warner Bros. reportedly made a sale impossible, pushing the company toward bankruptcy.

Adding to its troubles, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) placed Village Roadshow on its “strike list” in December after the company allegedly failed to pay writers on several projects. This further tarnished its reputation in Hollywood, making it more difficult to attract new talent and investors.

With the $365 million stalking horse bid setting the floor price for Village Roadshow’s valuable film library, the bankruptcy process is expected to attract potential buyers looking to acquire the rights to the company’s extensive catalog, which includes hits such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Ready Player One, and Wonka.

The company’s future remains uncertain as it navigates ongoing legal battles, financial restructuring, and an evolving entertainment industry where traditional studios and independent production companies alike are struggling to adapt to shifting distribution models.