Victim Assaulted, Held at Gunpoint in Brazen Parking Lot Robbery

CCPD Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects

Culver City police are investigating a brazen armed robbery that took place Saturday night in a parking lot on Washington Boulevard, highlighting growing concerns over the safety of online sales transactions.

According to police, the victim had arranged to meet a buyer for his high-end camera equipment through an online platform. What began as a routine sale quickly turned into a violent and coordinated robbery, raising questions about the risks posed by in-person transactions with unknown buyers.

Authorities say the attack occurred around 8:50 p.m. when the victim met with two men in a parking lot in the 12000 block of Washington Boulevard. As they discussed the sale, a black four-door sedan pulled up nearby.

Without warning, one of the suspects punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground. The second suspect held him down by the neck while the first grabbed the camera equipment—valued at over $5,500.

As the suspects ran toward the waiting vehicle, the victim attempted to intervene, clinging to the door in an effort to retrieve his belongings, a Sony Alpha 7 S3 Camera ($3,200) and Sony FE 28-70mm f/2.8 lens with a value of $2,300. In a disturbing escalation, the driver stopped the car, brandished a handgun, and aimed it at the victim, ordering him to back away before fleeing eastbound on Washington Boulevard.

The suspects escaped in a black, four-door sedan and used a black semi-automatic handgun

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Jennifer Atenza, at (310) 253-6120, email jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org, or call the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.