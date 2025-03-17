March 18, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Reports Safer Streets: Crime Stats Show Major Improvements in 2024

Photo: Official

Crime Rates Across Los Angeles Saw Major Improvements Last Year

Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell announced a significant drop in homicides and violent crimes in 2024, vowing to sustain aggressive efforts to ensure public safety. The announcement, made alongside members of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners and community representatives from the Hollenbeck Division—where homicides dropped by 65%—underscored the city’s progress and ongoing commitment to crime reduction.

“As we continue to make Los Angeles safer for residents and visitors, we are seeing a tangible decrease in homicides and violent crimes citywide,” said Mayor Bass. “This progress is the direct result of the tireless work of our law enforcement officers, community leaders, and residents who have united to build a safer, stronger city. While we acknowledge this progress, we remain committed to sustaining these reductions and ensuring that every Angeleno feels safe in their home, on their street, and in their community.”

Chief McDonnell credited the department’s strategic approach to policing, targeted enforcement efforts, and strengthened community partnerships for crime reduction.

“The 2024 crime data reflects the impact of our commitment to public safety and the power of collaboration,” McDonnell said. “A 14% reduction in homicides and a 19% drop in shooting victims are major strides in our efforts to reduce crime. While these improvements are significant, we understand that statistics do not erase the experiences of those who have been victims of crime. We hear you, and we remain committed to ensuring every Angeleno feels safe in their neighborhood.”

Homicides & Violent Crime

  • Homicides decreased by 14% (-47) compared to 2023.
  • Three out of four LAPD geographic bureaus reported a decrease in homicides.
  • The Operations-Valley Bureau recorded the largest decline, with a 28% drop in homicides.
  • Communities engaged in the Gang Reduction and Youth Development (GRYD) program and the Community Safety Partnership (CSP) saw a 40% reduction in homicides.

Gun Violence & Assaults

  • The number of victims shot decreased by 19% (-225).
  • LAPD seized 7,634 illegal firearms, including 790 ghost guns linked to crimes.
  • Aggravated assaults declined by 2,371 cases (from 20,042 in 2023).
  • Rapes decreased by 97 cases (from 1,505 in 2023).
  • Robberies remained stable, with 8,637 reported incidents (compared to 8,696 in 2023).

Property Crimes & Retail Theft

  • Overall, property crime decreased by 7,259 cases (from 109,025 in 2023).
  • Burglaries dropped by 1,092 cases (from 15,340 in 2023).
  • Motor vehicle thefts fell by 1,963 cases (from 26,827 in 2023).
  • Theft from vehicles decreased by 3,988 cases (from 30,788 in 2023).
  • The Organized Retail Crime Task Force recovered over $36 million in stolen goods and made hundreds of arrests in response to rising retail theft.

Traffic Safety Improvements

  • Hit-and-run crashes resulting in death declined by 6.5% (-9 cases).
  • DUI-related fatalities dropped by 36.7% (-11 cases).
  • Pedestrian deaths in traffic collisions fell by 7.0% (-13 cases).

LAPD is actively recruiting new officers to strengthen its workforce, with applications reaching a four-year high by the end of 2024. Mayor Bass emphasized that improving officer morale and expanding the department remain top priorities.

In 2024, LAPD adopted the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), a federally recognized crime data collection standard that provides a more detailed analysis of crimes. The transition aligns Los Angeles with national reporting standards and enhances the accuracy of crime data, particularly regarding offender demographics, weapons used, and relationships between victims and offenders.

Mayor Bass and Chief McDonnell reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining public safety gains while working to further reduce crime rates across the city.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we will continue building on this progress, strengthening our community partnerships, and ensuring that every resident feels secure in their neighborhood,” Bass said.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Cocktails, Sourdough Pizzas & Women-Owned Businesses Take Over K-Town

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Exclusive Pizza & Cocktail Party at Here’s Looking at You: One Night Only The magnificent Koreatown restaurant Here’s Looking at...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Village Roadshow Files for Bankruptcy Amid Warner Brothers Legal Battle

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

From Joker to Chapter 11: Production Company’s Legal and Financial Freefall Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the independent production company based...

Photo: Facebook
News

Victim Assaulted, Held at Gunpoint in Brazen Parking Lot Robbery

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

CCPD Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects Culver City police are investigating a brazen armed robbery that took...

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect In Court in $1M Watch Robbery Case, Criminal Crew Had Christopher Dorner’s Gun

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Federal Probe Links Violent Crime Ring to LAPD Fugitive’s Stolen Gun On Tuesday, a suspect pleaded guilty to his role...

Photo Credit: Brenda Clarke
News

Councilwoman Park Responds to Safety Concerns with Potential San Vicente Traffic Overhaul 

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Brentwood’s Dangerous Intersections Targeted for Safety Improvements  Following the tragedy at a notoriously dangerous intersection, Brentwood residents are demanding meaningful...
News

Bringing Literature to Life: Literati Events Announces Quarterly Event Series

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Alice in Wonderland Themed Vendor Market and Show Coming Soon By Susan Payne On a mission to bring literature to...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Heart Rending Collision in Brentwood: Pedestrian Struck at San Vicente and Darlington

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Horrific Crash on San Vicente Raises Renewed Concerns Over Pedestrian Safety A tragic traffic collision on Monday, March 10 left...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Will Arnett Cashes Out: Beverly Hills Mansion Sells for $20.2M

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Buyer Consulted a Spiritual Medium Before Purchasing the Home Actor Will Arnett sold his Beverly Hills estate for $20.2 million...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Centaurs and Brentwood Eagles Set for Action-Packed Week of Sports

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

School Teams Prepare for an Exciting Slate of Games This Week  ​Culver City High School’s Centaurs and Brentwood School’s Eagles...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Major Road Closure: Wilshire Boulevard Shut Down for D Line Subway Extension

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Metro’s D Line Extension: Full Closure of Wilshire Boulevard for Construction Beginning March 17, Wilshire Boulevard will be fully closed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

America’s Wealthiest 0.1% Could Buy Every Home in the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

New Redfin Report Reveals Disparity as People Struggle to Buy and Rent Homes The wealthiest 1% of Americans now have...
News, Real Estate

California Insurance Chief Conditionally Approves Rate Hikes, But State Farm Must Face Public Hearing

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Commissioner Lara Presses State Farm to Justify Rate Hikes and Halt Policy Cancellations In response to the ongoing insurance crisis...

Photo: YouTube
News

Customer Who Rammed Car Into Inglewood CarMax, Leaving Man Paralyzed, Faces Serious Charges

March 14, 2025

Read more
March 14, 2025

Police Say 25-Year-Old Deliberately Drove Into the Showroom The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Andrew Jesus Arroyo,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Mysterious Shooter Killing Crows in Westchester, Residents Fear for Their Safety, Want Action

March 14, 2025

Read more
March 14, 2025

Residents Fear Escalating Violence as Bullets Narrowly Miss People, Pets, and Homes Residents of Westchester are growing increasingly alarmed after...

Photo Credit: Official
News

Brentwood and Palisades Libraries Offer March Events for Families and Mystery Lovers

March 14, 2025

Read more
March 14, 2025

West LA Libraries Are Hosting Exciting Events for All Ages This Month. The Donald Kaufman Brentwood Library has announced temporary...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR