LAPD Reports Safer Streets: Crime Stats Show Major Improvements in 2024

Crime Rates Across Los Angeles Saw Major Improvements Last Year

Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell announced a significant drop in homicides and violent crimes in 2024, vowing to sustain aggressive efforts to ensure public safety. The announcement, made alongside members of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners and community representatives from the Hollenbeck Division—where homicides dropped by 65%—underscored the city’s progress and ongoing commitment to crime reduction.

“As we continue to make Los Angeles safer for residents and visitors, we are seeing a tangible decrease in homicides and violent crimes citywide,” said Mayor Bass. “This progress is the direct result of the tireless work of our law enforcement officers, community leaders, and residents who have united to build a safer, stronger city. While we acknowledge this progress, we remain committed to sustaining these reductions and ensuring that every Angeleno feels safe in their home, on their street, and in their community.”

Chief McDonnell credited the department’s strategic approach to policing, targeted enforcement efforts, and strengthened community partnerships for crime reduction.

“The 2024 crime data reflects the impact of our commitment to public safety and the power of collaboration,” McDonnell said. “A 14% reduction in homicides and a 19% drop in shooting victims are major strides in our efforts to reduce crime. While these improvements are significant, we understand that statistics do not erase the experiences of those who have been victims of crime. We hear you, and we remain committed to ensuring every Angeleno feels safe in their neighborhood.”

Homicides & Violent Crime

Homicides decreased by 14% (-47) compared to 2023.

Three out of four LAPD geographic bureaus reported a decrease in homicides.

The Operations-Valley Bureau recorded the largest decline, with a 28% drop in homicides.

Communities engaged in the Gang Reduction and Youth Development (GRYD) program and the Community Safety Partnership (CSP) saw a 40% reduction in homicides.

Gun Violence & Assaults

The number of victims shot decreased by 19% (-225).

LAPD seized 7,634 illegal firearms, including 790 ghost guns linked to crimes.

Aggravated assaults declined by 2,371 cases (from 20,042 in 2023).

Rapes decreased by 97 cases (from 1,505 in 2023).

Robberies remained stable, with 8,637 reported incidents (compared to 8,696 in 2023).

Property Crimes & Retail Theft

Overall, property crime decreased by 7,259 cases (from 109,025 in 2023).

Burglaries dropped by 1,092 cases (from 15,340 in 2023).

Motor vehicle thefts fell by 1,963 cases (from 26,827 in 2023).

Theft from vehicles decreased by 3,988 cases (from 30,788 in 2023).

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force recovered over $36 million in stolen goods and made hundreds of arrests in response to rising retail theft.

Traffic Safety Improvements

Hit-and-run crashes resulting in death declined by 6.5% (-9 cases).

DUI-related fatalities dropped by 36.7% (-11 cases).

Pedestrian deaths in traffic collisions fell by 7.0% (-13 cases).

LAPD is actively recruiting new officers to strengthen its workforce, with applications reaching a four-year high by the end of 2024. Mayor Bass emphasized that improving officer morale and expanding the department remain top priorities.

In 2024, LAPD adopted the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), a federally recognized crime data collection standard that provides a more detailed analysis of crimes. The transition aligns Los Angeles with national reporting standards and enhances the accuracy of crime data, particularly regarding offender demographics, weapons used, and relationships between victims and offenders.

Mayor Bass and Chief McDonnell reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining public safety gains while working to further reduce crime rates across the city.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we will continue building on this progress, strengthening our community partnerships, and ensuring that every resident feels secure in their neighborhood,” Bass said.