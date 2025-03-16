March 18, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Centaurs and Brentwood Eagles Set for Action-Packed Week of Sports

Photo: Facebook

School Teams Prepare for an Exciting Slate of Games This Week 

​Culver City High School’s Centaurs and Brentwood School’s Eagles are gearing up for an exciting week of athletic competitions from March 17 to March 23, 2025. Here’s a detailed look at their upcoming games:​

Culver City High School Centaurs

The Centaurs have a busy schedule this week, with several key matchups:​

  • Boys’ Varsity Volleyball
    • March 20, 2025, at 3:30 PM: The Centaurs will host Santa Monica High School in an Ocean League match. This game is crucial for maintaining their strong position in the league standings. 
  • Track and Field
    • March 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM: Culver City High School will participate in a tri-meet against Palisades Charter High School and Torrance High School. The event will be held at Culver City’s Jerry Chabola Stadium. ​

Brentwood School Eagles:

Monday, March 17, 2025

Middle School Baseball (MSB) vs. New Roads

  • Time: 3:30 PM
  • Location: 100 S. Barrington Place, Los Angeles, CA 90049
  • Game Overview: The Middle School Baseball team will take on New Roads in what is expected to be a competitive matchup. 

Boys’ Junior Varsity Golf vs. Loyola

  • Time: 3:45 PM
  • Location: 16821 Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91436
  • Game Overview: The JV Boys’ Golf team will face Loyola in an important match at a scenic golf course. 

Middle School Boys’ Lacrosse @ Paul Revere MS

  • Time: 3:45 PM
  • Location: 1450 Allenford Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
  • Game Overview: The MS Lacrosse team will be hitting the road to compete against Paul Revere Middle School. h.

Boys’ Varsity Swimming & Diving vs. Buckley

  • Time: 4:00 PM
  • Location: 100 S. Barrington Place, Los Angeles, CA 90049
  • Game Overview: The Varsity Boys’ Swimming & Diving team is set to compete against Buckley in a highly anticipated meet.

Girls’ Varsity Swimming & Diving vs. Buckley

  • Time: 4:00 PM
  • Location: 100 S. Barrington Place, Los Angeles, CA 90049
  • Game Overview: Following the boys’ event, the Varsity Girls’ Swimming & Diving team will also go head-to-head with Buckley. 

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Middle School Girls’ Softball @ Westside Neighborhood

  • Time: 2:30 PM
  • Location: Nielsen Field, Westchester
  • Game Overview: The MS Girls’ Softball team will travel to Westchester’s Nielsen Field for an exciting contest against Westside Neighborhood. 

You can watch the Brentwood games on livestream here

Both schools are demonstrating a strong commitment to athletics, with student-athletes prepared to showcase their talents and sportsmanship. Fans are encouraged to attend and support their teams, fostering school spirit and community engagement.​

Please note that schedules are subject to change.

