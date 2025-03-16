Bringing Literature to Life: Literati Events Announces Quarterly Event Series

Alice in Wonderland Themed Vendor Market and Show Coming Soon

By Susan Payne

On a mission to bring literature to life, Literati Events have announced a quarterly event series starting with The Wunderfaire in March produced by Amberwill Productions.

The Wunderfaire is a family-friendly Alice in Wonderland-themed day market with stage performers and wandering entertainment. Family friendly activities, costume contestsand live music will amass the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Book Club on Saturday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This Alice in Wonderland-themed vendor market boasts the most curious of stage shows, a costume contest, wondrous vendors and live entertainment that will tickle your imagination.

On the show floor, Alice, the Mad Hatter, Tweedledee + Tweedledum, the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit will wander as musical performers such as Habibi Swing, Ty Mauro, Doctor Generous, Manolo and Catriona Fray take stage. Bliss Box, Cozy Cottage Crochet, Daybreak Apothecary, Elixir Wizards and a number of exciting exhibitors will show off crafty creations and local goods during the day.

This event is proudly sponsored Golden Coast Mead, a West Coast style mead that has taken a traditional beverage discovered by ancient humans and mastered it over 10 plus years. Adults are welcome to sample this mead during Wunderfaire.

Open to all ages, Wunderfaire is one of the quarterly narrative events that promote fun, imaginative literature and inspire readers of all ages to continue reading.

“Our intention is to bring literature to life and engage our audiences in creating their own stories, participating as costume characters of their own design or of the literature that we’re using as a theme, and start encouraging people to recognize literature as a vehicle for learning,” said Christopher Lee, founder and producer for Amberwill Productions.

Tickets for Wunderfaire are on sale now. Admission costs $8 presale and $10 at the door. A portion of this event’s proceeds supports the LA Poet Society, a nonprofit organization striving to create a social and literary network that makes the literary arts inclusive, accessible and visible to all.

“We want to inspire people to keep their imagination active and create stories adjacent to or entirely independent from the stories that you grew up on. Reading does that in a more powerful way than say a movie or TV show, because there’s room for interpretation or imagination as you’re reading the description from a page. You can add your own embellishments based on your imagination,” Lee said.

UPCOMING QUARTERLY EVENTS

To continue its mission to bring literature to life, Literati Events is planning a Valhalla-themed event for adults in June at the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club, putting its spin on global culture and celebrating how many cultures contribute to art and entertainment culture.

While still booking acts for this upcoming show, Literati is inviting monks from Shaolin Kung Fu and some Indian performers to globally expand its Valhalla theme.

“We want to create a sense of appreciation through entertainment, specifically live immersive entertainment and creating that sense of togetherness, we are all heroes,” Lee said. “We’re looking at burlesque and martial arts acts geared toward an adult audience.”

More information on these upcoming quarterly events will be available at LiteratiEvents.com. Follow @literatievents on Instagram and Facebook.