March 18, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bringing Literature to Life: Literati Events Announces Quarterly Event Series

Alice in Wonderland Themed Vendor Market and Show Coming Soon

By Susan Payne

On a mission to bring literature to life, Literati Events have announced a quarterly event series starting with The Wunderfaire in March produced by Amberwill Productions.

The Wunderfaire is a family-friendly Alice in Wonderland-themed day market with stage performers and wandering entertainment. Family friendly activities, costume contestsand live music will amass the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Book Club on Saturday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This Alice in Wonderland-themed vendor market boasts the most curious of stage shows, a costume contest, wondrous vendors and live entertainment that will tickle your imagination.

On the show floor, Alice, the Mad Hatter, Tweedledee + Tweedledum, the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit will wander as musical performers such as Habibi Swing, Ty Mauro, Doctor Generous, Manolo and Catriona Fray take stage. Bliss Box, Cozy Cottage Crochet, Daybreak Apothecary, Elixir Wizards and a number of exciting exhibitors will show off crafty creations and local goods during the day.

This event is proudly sponsored Golden Coast Mead, a West Coast style mead that has taken a traditional beverage discovered by ancient humans and mastered it over 10 plus years. Adults are welcome to sample this mead during Wunderfaire.

Open to all ages, Wunderfaire is one of the quarterly narrative events that promote fun, imaginative literature and inspire readers of all ages to continue reading.

“Our intention is to bring literature to life and engage our audiences in creating their own stories, participating as costume characters of their own design or of the literature that we’re using as a theme, and start encouraging people to recognize literature as a vehicle for learning,” said Christopher Lee, founder and producer for Amberwill Productions.

Tickets for Wunderfaire are on sale now. Admission costs $8 presale and $10 at the door. A portion of this event’s proceeds supports the LA Poet Society, a nonprofit organization striving to create a social and literary network that makes the literary arts inclusive, accessible and visible to all.

“We want to inspire people to keep their imagination active and create stories adjacent to or entirely independent from the stories that you grew up on. Reading does that in a more powerful way than say a movie or TV show, because there’s room for interpretation or imagination as you’re reading the description from a page. You can add your own embellishments based on your imagination,” Lee said.

UPCOMING QUARTERLY EVENTS

To continue its mission to bring literature to life, Literati Events is planning a Valhalla-themed event for adults in June at the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club, putting its spin on global culture and celebrating how many cultures contribute to art and entertainment culture.
While still booking acts for this upcoming show, Literati is inviting monks from Shaolin Kung Fu and some Indian performers to globally expand its Valhalla theme.

“We want to create a sense of appreciation through entertainment, specifically live immersive entertainment and creating that sense of togetherness, we are all heroes,” Lee said. “We’re looking at burlesque and martial arts acts geared toward an adult audience.”

More information on these upcoming quarterly events will be available at LiteratiEvents.com. Follow @literatievents on Instagram and Facebook.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Cocktails, Sourdough Pizzas & Women-Owned Businesses Take Over K-Town

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Exclusive Pizza & Cocktail Party at Here’s Looking at You: One Night Only The magnificent Koreatown restaurant Here’s Looking at...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Village Roadshow Files for Bankruptcy Amid Warner Brothers Legal Battle

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

From Joker to Chapter 11: Production Company’s Legal and Financial Freefall Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the independent production company based...

Photo: Facebook
News

Victim Assaulted, Held at Gunpoint in Brazen Parking Lot Robbery

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

CCPD Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects Culver City police are investigating a brazen armed robbery that took...

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect In Court in $1M Watch Robbery Case, Criminal Crew Had Christopher Dorner’s Gun

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Federal Probe Links Violent Crime Ring to LAPD Fugitive’s Stolen Gun On Tuesday, a suspect pleaded guilty to his role...

Photo Credit: Brenda Clarke
News

Councilwoman Park Responds to Safety Concerns with Potential San Vicente Traffic Overhaul 

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Brentwood’s Dangerous Intersections Targeted for Safety Improvements  Following the tragedy at a notoriously dangerous intersection, Brentwood residents are demanding meaningful...

Photo: Official
News

LAPD Reports Safer Streets: Crime Stats Show Major Improvements in 2024

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Crime Rates Across Los Angeles Saw Major Improvements Last Year Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Heart Rending Collision in Brentwood: Pedestrian Struck at San Vicente and Darlington

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Horrific Crash on San Vicente Raises Renewed Concerns Over Pedestrian Safety A tragic traffic collision on Monday, March 10 left...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Will Arnett Cashes Out: Beverly Hills Mansion Sells for $20.2M

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Buyer Consulted a Spiritual Medium Before Purchasing the Home Actor Will Arnett sold his Beverly Hills estate for $20.2 million...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Centaurs and Brentwood Eagles Set for Action-Packed Week of Sports

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

School Teams Prepare for an Exciting Slate of Games This Week  ​Culver City High School’s Centaurs and Brentwood School’s Eagles...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Major Road Closure: Wilshire Boulevard Shut Down for D Line Subway Extension

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Metro’s D Line Extension: Full Closure of Wilshire Boulevard for Construction Beginning March 17, Wilshire Boulevard will be fully closed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

America’s Wealthiest 0.1% Could Buy Every Home in the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

New Redfin Report Reveals Disparity as People Struggle to Buy and Rent Homes The wealthiest 1% of Americans now have...
News, Real Estate

California Insurance Chief Conditionally Approves Rate Hikes, But State Farm Must Face Public Hearing

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Commissioner Lara Presses State Farm to Justify Rate Hikes and Halt Policy Cancellations In response to the ongoing insurance crisis...

Photo: YouTube
News

Customer Who Rammed Car Into Inglewood CarMax, Leaving Man Paralyzed, Faces Serious Charges

March 14, 2025

Read more
March 14, 2025

Police Say 25-Year-Old Deliberately Drove Into the Showroom The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Andrew Jesus Arroyo,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Mysterious Shooter Killing Crows in Westchester, Residents Fear for Their Safety, Want Action

March 14, 2025

Read more
March 14, 2025

Residents Fear Escalating Violence as Bullets Narrowly Miss People, Pets, and Homes Residents of Westchester are growing increasingly alarmed after...

Photo Credit: Official
News

Brentwood and Palisades Libraries Offer March Events for Families and Mystery Lovers

March 14, 2025

Read more
March 14, 2025

West LA Libraries Are Hosting Exciting Events for All Ages This Month. The Donald Kaufman Brentwood Library has announced temporary...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR