March 14, 2025

Customer Who Rammed Car Into Inglewood CarMax, Leaving Man Paralyzed, Faces Serious Charges

Photo: YouTube

Police Say 25-Year-Old Deliberately Drove Into the Showroom

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Andrew Jesus Arroyo, 25, with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and vandalism following the violent crash at the CarMax showroom on La Cienega Boulevard around 2 p.m.

According to officials, Arroyo had been at the dealership for a vehicle appraisal when the incident occurred. Witnesses reported that he became upset with the offer and deliberately drove into the building, injuring multiple customers and employees. However, CarMax disputed this characterization, stating that employee reports do not support the claim that his actions were linked to the appraisal offer.

The crash left at least one victim critically injured and in a coma, with paralysis and a traumatic brain injury, according to the DA’s complaint. Arroyo is facing nine counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as one count of vandalism for causing over $400 in property damage.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack. Arroyo is currently in custody

