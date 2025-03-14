March 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Brentwood and Palisades Libraries Offer March Events for Families and Mystery Lovers

Photo Credit: Official

West LA Libraries Are Hosting Exciting Events for All Ages This Month.

The Donald Kaufman Brentwood Library has announced temporary schedule changes for its toddler programming along with an exciting lineup of family-friendly events in March.

Toddler Storytime will take a two-week hiatus following its session on March 12 and will resume on Wednesday, April 2, at its usual time and location. However, Brick-Building Playtime will continue as scheduled every Thursday at 3 p.m.

The library will host Sunshine Storyteller Ida Buckner-Barnette for an engaging performance on Saturday, March 15, at 11 a.m. Families can look forward to an interactive session filled with stories, games, songs, and folktales.

Later in the month, the library will also host Family Movie Day on Saturday, March 29, at 3 p.m., featuring a screening of Inside Out 2.

Library staff have also confirmed that upcoming renovations are planned, though exact dates have not yet been finalized. Regular patrons and Friends of the Library members will be updated on how the renovations may impact programming schedules once more details are available.

The Palisades Library’s Mysterious Book Club will hold its monthly gathering on Tuesday, March 18, at 1:30 p.m., inviting all mystery lovers to explore one of the greatest crime novels ever written. This month’s selection is The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie, a 1926 classic that remains a defining work in detective fiction.

The novel, featuring the iconic Hercule Poirot, was voted the best crime novel ever written by the British Crime Writers’ Association and continues to be hailed as Christie’s masterpiece. Its shocking twist has influenced generations of mystery writers.

The discussion will take place at the West Los Angeles Regional Library. Attendees can participate in person at the library or virtually via Zoom. Those interested in the virtual option should email palsds@lapl.org to receive the link. While the virtual setup will be limited to a laptop, remote participants will still be able to listen in and contribute to the discussion.

Location:
West Los Angeles Regional Library
11360 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025
310-575-8323

Parking Information:
While the library does not have a dedicated parking lot, visitors can find metered parking and a city lot located a half block north between Purdue and Corinth. Residential parking is also available in the surrounding neighborhood.

The Mysterious Book Club is open to all, and new members are encouraged to join—even if they haven’t finished the book. It’s a great opportunity to meet fellow mystery enthusiasts and learn about the next book selection.

