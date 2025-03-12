Eat + Drink West Hollywood Returns for a Month-Long Culinary Celebration

Dine, Drink, and Support Hospitality Workers Affected by Wildfires

Eat + Drink West Hollywood is making a grand return this March, bringing with it an extended celebration of the city’s top-tier dining, craft cocktails, and vibrant nightlife. Organized by the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood, the event will run from Friday, March 7 through Monday, March 31, 2025, expanding from its traditional one-week format to over three weeks.

Known for its dynamic culinary scene, West Hollywood is home to Michelin-rated restaurants, world-renowned bars, and hidden gems tucked throughout the city. Eat + Drink West Hollywood highlights the bold flavors and innovative creations that have made the area a premier food and beverage destination.

This year’s event takes on special meaning as it supports restaurant and bar workers impacted by the recent LA wildfires. For every dine-in reservation made at a participating West Hollywood restaurant during March, Visit West Hollywood will donate $1 to Restaurants Care (up to $10,000) to provide financial aid for food and beverage industry employees affected by the disaster.

From the legendary Sunset Strip to the stylish Design District and bustling Santa Monica Boulevard, Eat + Drink West Hollywood invites both locals and visitors to discover the city’s diverse culinary landscape. Whether indulging in Michelin-star meals, sampling mixologist-crafted cocktails, or enjoying cozy neighborhood cafés, there’s something for every taste.

Participating restaurants include:

Fine Dining & Culinary Hot Spots: Catch LA, Cecconi’s, Chez Mia, Casa Madera West Hollywood, The Tower Bar

Casual & Neighborhood Favorites: Barney’s Beanery, Irv’s Burgers, Mamie Italian Kitchen, Something About Her, Tu Madre

Specialty Coffee & Desserts: Pantheon Coffee, Urban Dessert Lab, Scoop and Cone

Trendy Lounges & Cocktail Bars: Beaches WeHo, Night + Market WeHo, Saddle Ranch Chop House, Saltie Girl

Make Your Reservations Early

Due to the popularity of Eat + Drink West Hollywood, reservations are highly encouraged to ensure availability. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Event Dates: Now to March 31, 2025

Location: West Hollywood restaurants, bars, and lounges

For more information and reservations: eatdrinkweho.com