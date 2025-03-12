March 13, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Eat + Drink West Hollywood Returns for a Month-Long Culinary Celebration

Photo Credit: Official

Dine, Drink, and Support Hospitality Workers Affected by Wildfires

Eat + Drink West Hollywood is making a grand return this March, bringing with it an extended celebration of the city’s top-tier dining, craft cocktails, and vibrant nightlife. Organized by the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood, the event will run from Friday, March 7 through Monday, March 31, 2025, expanding from its traditional one-week format to over three weeks.

Known for its dynamic culinary scene, West Hollywood is home to Michelin-rated restaurants, world-renowned bars, and hidden gems tucked throughout the city. Eat + Drink West Hollywood highlights the bold flavors and innovative creations that have made the area a premier food and beverage destination.

This year’s event takes on special meaning as it supports restaurant and bar workers impacted by the recent LA wildfires. For every dine-in reservation made at a participating West Hollywood restaurant during March, Visit West Hollywood will donate $1 to Restaurants Care (up to $10,000) to provide financial aid for food and beverage industry employees affected by the disaster.

From the legendary Sunset Strip to the stylish Design District and bustling Santa Monica Boulevard, Eat + Drink West Hollywood invites both locals and visitors to discover the city’s diverse culinary landscape. Whether indulging in Michelin-star meals, sampling mixologist-crafted cocktails, or enjoying cozy neighborhood cafés, there’s something for every taste.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Fine Dining & Culinary Hot Spots: Catch LA, Cecconi’s, Chez Mia, Casa Madera West Hollywood, The Tower Bar
  • Casual & Neighborhood Favorites: Barney’s Beanery, Irv’s Burgers, Mamie Italian Kitchen, Something About Her, Tu Madre
  • Specialty Coffee & Desserts: Pantheon Coffee, Urban Dessert Lab, Scoop and Cone
  • Trendy Lounges & Cocktail Bars: Beaches WeHo, Night + Market WeHo, Saddle Ranch Chop House, Saltie Girl

Make Your Reservations Early

Due to the popularity of Eat + Drink West Hollywood, reservations are highly encouraged to ensure availability. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Event Dates: Now to  March 31, 2025
Location: West Hollywood restaurants, bars, and lounges
For more information and reservations: eatdrinkweho.com

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Ultimate Guide to St. Patrick’s Day 2025 in West Los Angeles, Where to Eat, Drink & Party

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

From Irish-Inspired Brunches to Green Beer Towers & Drag Bingo, We’ve Got You Covered Los Angeles is going all out...

Photo Credit: Pete Lee for Seline
Dining, News

Michelin Unveils Newest Additions to Its California Guide, Seven Los Angeles Restaurants Recognized

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

Exciting New Dining Destinations Join the Michelin Selection in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica ​The Michelin Guide has recently...

Photo: Facebook
News

Evacuation Warnings Issued for LA Burn Areas, PCH Closure Announced as Storm Approaches

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

Residents in High-Risk Zones Urged to Prepare for Possible Mudslides Officials have issued evacuation warnings for multiple areas in Los...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, News

Flux Screening Series Returns with Daring Short Films and Music Videos at the Hammer Museum

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Experience Avant Garde Cinema, Live Filmmaker Presentations, and Guest DJ Sonrista The Flux Screening Series is set to bring the...
News

Help Shape Culver City’s Future: Join Transportation and Street Design Meetings

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Public Input Sought for Complete Streets and Mobility Services Plan Residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in two upcoming...

Photo: YouTube
Dining, News

Brazen Burglars Target Pico Robertson Businesses in Early Morning Heist

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Smash-and-Grab Crew Ransacks Kosher Pizza Shop and Pharmacy A trio of burglars wearing hooded sweatshirts ransacked a pizza shop and...

Photo: Los Angeles District Attorney
News

Menendez Family Blasts DA Hochman’s Decision, Calls for Justice in Resentencing Review

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The Justice for Lyle and Erik Coalition Condemns District Attorney Hochman The family of Lyle and Erik Menendez has condemned...

Photo Credit: CDC
News

First Measles Case of 2025 Confirmed in LA County Amid Growing Outbreak in the United States

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Health Officials Urge Vaccination and Symptom Monitoring for Unvaccinated Residents ​The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) has...

Photo: YouTube
News

Security Guard Shoots Suspect Who Crashed Car Into L.A. Dispensary

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Masked Suspect Drove Into a Marijuana Dispensary in Sawtelle  Armed security at a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles’ Sawtelle neighborhood...

Photo: LA County
News

More Pacific Palisades Residents Join Lawsuit Against L.A. Over City’s Fire Response

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Residents Expand Legal Action Over City’s Alleged Fire Response Failures Twenty-five additional Pacific Palisades residents have joined a lawsuit against...
News

Family Dispute in Beverly Grove Ends in Tragedy: Police Investigate Disturbing Scene

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Shocking Incident in a Los Angeles Home Leaves One Family Member Dead It was a case of justifiable homicide when...

Photo Credit: CA Department of Corrections
News

Menendez Brothers Resentencing Challenged by DA, DA Applies The Brakes

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

DA Hochman Announces His Decision Regarding Menendez Brothers Case  The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed a response...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Centaurs & Brentwood Eagles Take the Field: This Week’s High School Sports Matchups

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Baseball, Softball, Volleyball, Lacrosse, and Soccer: What’s on the Schedule  ​This week, the Culver City Centaurs and Brentwood School Eagles...
News

Major Storms Set to Soak Los Angeles as Back-To-Back Storm Systems Poised to Hit Area

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks, Mountain Snow Are on the Way ​Los Angeles is preparing for a series of storms expected...
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR