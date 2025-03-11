Flux Screening Series Returns with Daring Short Films and Music Videos at the Hammer Museum

Experience Avant Garde Cinema, Live Filmmaker Presentations, and Guest DJ Sonrista

The Flux Screening Series is set to bring the creative community together once again for an evening of groundbreaking short films and music videos at the Hammer Museum. Known for its mix of avant-garde storytelling and innovative visuals, this season’s lineup showcases global perspectives and bold artistic expressions.

The Spring 2025 edition, taking place on Wednesday, March 12, at 7:30 PM, will feature a diverse slate of filmmakers, musicians, and visual artists who are pushing the boundaries of their respective mediums.

Highlights of the Flux Spring 2025 Program

U.S. Premiere: “Synthetic Bodies” – Directed by Lucas Ortiz Estefanell, this futuristic short film examines the evolving relationship between technology and romance, offering a strikingly modern take on human connection.



“Catch Me” by Apashe – Canadian filmmaker Adrian Villagomez presents his latest music video for electronic artist Apashe, tackling themes of cult dynamics—an artistic reflection of today’s turbulent political landscape.



“Shiversucker” by Madge – Director Tanner K Williams channels personal trauma from growing up in an ultra-orthodox Mormon home into a haunting visual piece.



“A℞IA” by Jacki Moonves – A genre-defying short where Moonves (also known as “Dr. Moonves”) prescribes 500mg of opera in an unexpected and immersive experience.



“Denial is a River” by Doechii – Grammy-winning artist Doechii, in collaboration with directors James Mackel and Carlos Acosta, mines classic sitcom aesthetics to create a surreal and thought-provoking visual for a standout track from her Alligator Bites Never Heal album.



“The Cause of the Accident that Started the Fire” – Acclaimed director Lope Serrano, co-founder of the Spanish creative collective CANADA, presents his latest work featuring an all-star Spanish cast. Serrano, known for crafting visually stunning videos for artists like Tame Impala and Dua Lipa, brings his signature style to the Flux lineup.



Additionally, the screening will feature a curated selection of music videos from Disclosure, SAINt JHN, Ezra Collective, and other acclaimed artists.

Several directors and artists will be in attendance for live presentations, including Adrian Villagomez, Carlos Acosta, Jacki Moonves, James Mackel, Lope Serrano, and Tanner K Williams. The evening will conclude with a courtyard after-party, featuring music by guest DJ Sonrisita.

You can find more information on The Hammer Museum’s website.