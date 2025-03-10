Security Guard Shoots Suspect Who Crashed Car Into L.A. Dispensary

Masked Suspect Drove Into a Marijuana Dispensary in Sawtelle

Armed security at a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles’ Sawtelle neighborhood fatally shot a burglary suspect early Monday morning after the man allegedly rammed his car into the storefront, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. at a dispensary on Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the suspect, a 25-year-old man wearing a ski mask, deliberately drove his vehicle into the business. Believing a robbery was in progress, the security guard fired a single shot at the suspect, LAPD Detective Samuel Marullo said.

Despite being wounded, the suspect managed to flee the scene on foot but collapsed near Centinela Avenue. Emergency responders transported him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are searching for a possible second suspect who may have been involved in the incident.

The security guard was not arrested, and authorities say the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing