Culver City Centaurs & Brentwood Eagles Take the Field: This Week’s High School Sports Matchups

Baseball, Softball, Volleyball, Lacrosse, and Soccer: What’s on the Schedule

​This week, the Culver City Centaurs and Brentwood School Eagles have several sports events scheduled. Here’s an overview:​

Culver City Centaurs

Baseball: On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the varsity baseball team will face West High School. The game is set to begin at 3:15 PM at Culver City High School.

Softball: The varsity softball team is scheduled to play against Notre Dame (SO) High School on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The game will commence at 3:30 PM at the Culver City High School softball field.

Boys’ Volleyball: The boys’ varsity volleyball team has a match against Thousand Oaks High School on Friday, March 14, 2025. The match is scheduled for 4:00 PM at Culver City High School. ​

Brentwood School Eagles

Boys’ Lacrosse: The varsity boys’ lacrosse team will compete against Windward High School on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The game is slated for 5:00 PM at Brentwood School. ​

Girls’ Soccer: On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the varsity girls’ soccer team is set to play against Marlborough School. The match will begin at 3:30 PM at Brentwood School. ​

Baseball: The varsity baseball team has a game against Oakwood High School on Friday, March 14, 2025. The game is scheduled for 3:00 PM at Brentwood School. ​

Please note that schedules are subject to change.