March 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Controller’s Report Says L.A. Faces $140M Budget Shortfall as Revenues Decline, Costs Mount

Photo: Facebook

Report Warns of Deepening Fiscal Challenges as Revenues Drop, Reserves Dwindle

The City of Los Angeles is facing a projected $140 million revenue shortfall for the current fiscal year, largely due to declines in business and sales tax collections, according to a newly released Revenue Forecast Report. The report, compiled by the office of the Los Angeles City Controller, Kenneth Meija, provides an assessment of the city’s fiscal health and estimates revenue projections through June 2026.

The findings raise concerns over the city’s ability to balance its budget, particularly as it grapples with declining revenues, rising costs, and the financial burden of recent wildfires.

The report indicates that key revenue sources, including business taxes, sales taxes, and income from grants, licenses, and fines, have all fallen below expectations. The city’s general fund revenue for the current fiscal year is projected to be $7.89 billion, a decline from the budgeted $8.03 billion. For fiscal year 2025-26, revenue is estimated to fall slightly to $7.82 billion.

Adding to the city’s financial strain, last year’s budget deficit forced officials to withdraw $358 million from the city’s general fund reserves, prompting hiring freezes and spending cuts. The latest financial status report projects an additional $300.5 million in overspending this year, meaning further withdrawals from reserves may be necessary to balance the budget.

If current spending trends continue, the city’s reserve fund could drop from $648 million two years ago to just $263 million, falling dangerously close to the threshold that would require the City Council to declare an “urgent economic necessity.”

Economic uncertainty at the national level, coupled with local challenges, has exacerbated the city’s financial troubles. The report cites several key issues contributing to the declining revenue:

  • Weakened Consumer Confidence: Uncertainty surrounding federal policies on tariffs, spending cuts, and immigration has led to decreased consumer spending.
  • Entertainment Industry Slowdown: Production declines have impacted Southern California’s economy, reducing tax revenue from the film and television sectors.
  • Inflation and Housing Market Challenges: Rising costs have stifled consumer spending and delayed new real estate developments, limiting revenue from property and sales taxes.
  • Impact of Wildfires: The Palisades and Eaton wildfires have caused significant property losses, disrupting tax collections and adding to the city’s financial strain.
  • Insurance Costs: Increases in home and business insurance premiums could further depress consumer spending.
  • Shift in Work and Retail Trends: The continued rise of remote work, automation, and online shopping has eroded traditional tax revenue streams, such as business taxes and sales tax from brick-and-mortar retailers.

While the city hopes for economic recovery, the report warns that a potential recession or additional natural disasters could worsen the financial situation.

  • Property Tax: Expected to increase by 3.2% in 2025-26, generating an additional $89 million.
  • Sales Tax: Projected to decline by $40 million in 2024-25 before recovering with a 2% increase next year.
  • Business Tax: Estimated at $792.8 million, with non-cannabis business tax revenue rising 2.9% while cannabis tax revenue declines by 15% due to new legislation.
  • Utility Users Tax: Projected to increase by $3 million due to higher utility rates.
  • Documentary Transfer Tax: Expected to see a modest 1.8% increase following a slowdown in real estate transactions.

The city’s structural deficit and increasing liabilities mean that budget cuts, revenue adjustments, or additional borrowing may be necessary in the coming fiscal year.

Officials warn that without long-term financial planning, Los Angeles could face prolonged deficits that jeopardize essential services, infrastructure repairs, and public safety programs.

In an effort to stabilize the city’s finances, Mayor Karen Bass has proposed a long-term capital infrastructure strategy, focusing on sustainable investments and fiscal responsibility. However, financial analysts caution that unless the city implements structural budget reforms, future deficits will continue to threaten its ability to provide services to its four million residents.

“We cannot continue to rely on short-term budget fixes while ignoring the growing financial pressures we face,” the report states. “A multi-year strategy is necessary to ensure that Los Angeles remains financially sustainable while meeting the needs of its diverse communities.”

City officials and the public will have a chance to weigh in on the upcoming budget during a series of hearings scheduled for later this year. The final budget for 2025-26 must be approved before July 1, 2025

in News
Related Posts
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...
News

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

By Susan Payne Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best...
News

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Elvis Presley’s, the King of Rock and Roll, Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $24.5M

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

The Trousdale Estates Home Offers Stunning City-To-Ocean Views A former Beverly Hills estate once owned by Elvis Presley has hit...

Photo: City of Los Angeles, Office of Mayor Karen Bass
News

Disturbing LAHSA Audit Reveals Massive Oversight Failures in LA’s Homeless Programs

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Court-Ordered Report Finds City Funds Mismanaged, Services Lacking Accountability  A court-ordered independent audit has revealed that homeless programs funded by...

Photo: YouTube
News

Customer Rams SUV Through Inglewood CarMax Showroom, In Horrific Attack

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Suspect Drove His Vehicle Through the Showroom, Injuring Multiple People The CarMax dealership in Inglewood was the site of a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Sales in Jeopardy: United States Sees Record-Breaking Number of Canceled Deals

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Over 41,000 Homebuyers Backed Out in January, Highest Cancellation Rate Since 2017 A growing number of U.S. homebuyers are backing...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Disaster Relief Deadlines Extended Financial Aid Available for Small Businesses and Homeowners

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Grant Opportunities, FEMA Assistance, and Property Tax Relief for Wildfire Survivors LA County and Federal officials have extended the application...

Photo: Facebook
News

Juvenile Arrested in Violent Culver City Carjacking Hours After Crime

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Suspect Was Identified and Taken Into Custody Within 24 Hours Culver City police arrested a juvenile suspect on March 4...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 7, 2025

Read more
March 7, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Deputies Help Seize $4M in Stolen Goods, Nine Arrested in Retail Theft Bust

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Multi-Agency Operation Recovered Stolen Merchandise From Local Businesses Officials announced Wednesday that deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department assisted...

Photo: YouTube
News

Gov. Newsom Provokes Backlash After Calling Trans Inclusion in Women’s Sports ‘Unfair’ on Podcast

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

LGBTQ+ Advocates Condemn Newsom’s Remarks, Calling Them a Betrayal and  Dangerous  California Gov. Gavin Newsom surprised many by expressing concerns...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

West Los Angeles Residents Urged to Report Potholes as Road Conditions Deteriorate

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Recent Storms, Heavy Traffic, and Construction Have Worsened Street Conditions The South Brentwood Residents Association noted that Brentwood residents have...

Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Things to Do: New Movies Opening This Weekend: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror and More

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

What’s Hitting Theaters This Weekend—Including Indie Gems at Lumiere Beverly Hills Moviegoers have plenty to choose from this weekend as...

Photo: YouTube
News

Nude Man Charged in Violent Sawtelle Attack: Faces Prison for Attempted Rape and Child Assault

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Concerned Citizens Stopped the Vicious Attack After Victim Screamed for Help  A Los Angeles man has been charged with multiple...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR