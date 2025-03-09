Juvenile Arrested in Violent Culver City Carjacking Hours After Crime

Suspect Was Identified and Taken Into Custody Within 24 Hours

Culver City police arrested a juvenile suspect on March 4 in connection with a violent carjacking that occurred the previous night in a parking lot on the 10800 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:00 p.m. on March 3, when three masked suspects, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 25, approached a female victim. The suspects, wearing red bandannas over their faces, forcibly took the victim’s purse and car keys before locating her vehicle and fleeing the scene—one suspect driving the stolen car while the others followed in a separate vehicle, heading east on Jefferson Boulevard.

Culver City officers launched an immediate search for the suspects but were unable to locate them. The following morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., authorities recovered the unoccupied stolen vehicle in Los Angeles, collecting it as evidence for forensic processing.

Within twelve hours of the crime, investigators identified a suspect after forensic specialists recovered latent fingerprints from the stolen car. The suspect, a juvenile from Los Angeles, was located by detectives at approximately 4:10 p.m. on March 4 and taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify the additional suspects involved in the carjacking. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department.