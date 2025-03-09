March 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Juvenile Arrested in Violent Culver City Carjacking Hours After Crime

Photo: Facebook

Suspect Was Identified and Taken Into Custody Within 24 Hours

Culver City police arrested a juvenile suspect on March 4 in connection with a violent carjacking that occurred the previous night in a parking lot on the 10800 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:00 p.m. on March 3, when three masked suspects, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 25, approached a female victim. The suspects, wearing red bandannas over their faces, forcibly took the victim’s purse and car keys before locating her vehicle and fleeing the scene—one suspect driving the stolen car while the others followed in a separate vehicle, heading east on Jefferson Boulevard.

Culver City officers launched an immediate search for the suspects but were unable to locate them. The following morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., authorities recovered the unoccupied stolen vehicle in Los Angeles, collecting it as evidence for forensic processing.

Within twelve hours of the crime, investigators identified a suspect after forensic specialists recovered latent fingerprints from the stolen car. The suspect, a juvenile from Los Angeles, was located by detectives at approximately 4:10 p.m. on March 4 and taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify the additional suspects involved in the carjacking. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department.

in News
Related Posts
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...
News

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

By Susan Payne Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best...
News

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Elvis Presley’s, the King of Rock and Roll, Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $24.5M

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

The Trousdale Estates Home Offers Stunning City-To-Ocean Views A former Beverly Hills estate once owned by Elvis Presley has hit...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Controller’s Report Says L.A. Faces $140M Budget Shortfall as Revenues Decline, Costs Mount

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Report Warns of Deepening Fiscal Challenges as Revenues Drop, Reserves Dwindle The City of Los Angeles is facing a projected...

Photo: City of Los Angeles, Office of Mayor Karen Bass
News

Disturbing LAHSA Audit Reveals Massive Oversight Failures in LA’s Homeless Programs

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Court-Ordered Report Finds City Funds Mismanaged, Services Lacking Accountability  A court-ordered independent audit has revealed that homeless programs funded by...

Photo: YouTube
News

Customer Rams SUV Through Inglewood CarMax Showroom, In Horrific Attack

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Suspect Drove His Vehicle Through the Showroom, Injuring Multiple People The CarMax dealership in Inglewood was the site of a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Sales in Jeopardy: United States Sees Record-Breaking Number of Canceled Deals

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Over 41,000 Homebuyers Backed Out in January, Highest Cancellation Rate Since 2017 A growing number of U.S. homebuyers are backing...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Disaster Relief Deadlines Extended Financial Aid Available for Small Businesses and Homeowners

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Grant Opportunities, FEMA Assistance, and Property Tax Relief for Wildfire Survivors LA County and Federal officials have extended the application...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 7, 2025

Read more
March 7, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Deputies Help Seize $4M in Stolen Goods, Nine Arrested in Retail Theft Bust

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Multi-Agency Operation Recovered Stolen Merchandise From Local Businesses Officials announced Wednesday that deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department assisted...

Photo: YouTube
News

Gov. Newsom Provokes Backlash After Calling Trans Inclusion in Women’s Sports ‘Unfair’ on Podcast

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

LGBTQ+ Advocates Condemn Newsom’s Remarks, Calling Them a Betrayal and  Dangerous  California Gov. Gavin Newsom surprised many by expressing concerns...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

West Los Angeles Residents Urged to Report Potholes as Road Conditions Deteriorate

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Recent Storms, Heavy Traffic, and Construction Have Worsened Street Conditions The South Brentwood Residents Association noted that Brentwood residents have...

Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Things to Do: New Movies Opening This Weekend: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror and More

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

What’s Hitting Theaters This Weekend—Including Indie Gems at Lumiere Beverly Hills Moviegoers have plenty to choose from this weekend as...

Photo: YouTube
News

Nude Man Charged in Violent Sawtelle Attack: Faces Prison for Attempted Rape and Child Assault

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Concerned Citizens Stopped the Vicious Attack After Victim Screamed for Help  A Los Angeles man has been charged with multiple...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR