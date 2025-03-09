Elvis Presley’s, the King of Rock and Roll, Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $24.5M

The Trousdale Estates Home Offers Stunning City-To-Ocean Views

A former Beverly Hills estate once owned by Elvis Presley has hit the market for $24.5 million, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of music history in the exclusive Trousdale Estates neighborhood.

The home, designed in 1958 by architect Rex Lotery, blends modern and French Regency styles. Presley purchased the property in 1967 for $400,000, and lived there with his wife, Priscilla Presley, and their daughter, Lisa Marie, for six years.

According to property records, the asking price is nearly $1 million less than the home’s last recorded sale in 2019. The current owner, who purchased the property through a limited liability company, has not been publicly identified.

The 5,300-square-foot estate sits on a 1.1-acre promontory, offering expansive views from Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. It features a long private driveway, a four-car motor court, and a detached guesthouse. While preserving its original architectural elements—such as coffered ceilings, skylights, and hardwood floors—the home has been modernized with stainless steel appliances, updated electrical systems, and new flooring.

The residence emphasizes indoor-outdoor living, with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. A spacious primary suite, multiple fireplaces, and elegant entertaining areas add to its appeal. Outside, a resurfaced pool, spa, and patio with a fireplace provide an ideal setting for relaxation while overlooking the city skyline.

The listing, represented by Branden Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates and Anthony Bundak of Carolwood Estates, describes the home as a “celebrity compound” and highlights its potential for further customization.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tailor and personalize a magnificent estate in one of Beverly Hills’ most prestigious enclaves,” the listing states.

Presley, often referred to as the “King of Rock and Roll,” owned several homes throughout his career, including his iconic Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.