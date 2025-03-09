March 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Disaster Relief Deadlines Extended Financial Aid Available for Small Businesses and Homeowners

Photo: Facebook

Grant Opportunities, FEMA Assistance, and Property Tax Relief for Wildfire Survivors

LA County and Federal officials have extended the application deadlines for several of the wildfire disaster relief funds that were due to expire. 

The deadline for the Small Business Relief Fund has been extended to March 12. The fund is intended to give financial assistance to small businesses and nonprofits affected by recent windstorms and wildfires.

Eligible small businesses and nonprofits with revenues of up to $6 million and fewer than 100 employees can apply for cash assistance grants ranging from $2,000 to $25,000. There is a related Worker Relief Fund that provides cash assistance grants up to $2,000 for workers who lost employment or income because of the disaster. This program aims to help those struggling due to disaster-related financial setbacks.

Apply here: https://opportunity.lacounty.gov/small-business-fund

Homeowners with properties that sustained $10,000 or more in damages, including smoke damage, may qualify for the Misfortune & Calamity Program, which provides property tax relief. Applications must be filed within 12 months of the fire. For details and to apply, visit click here. LA County Assessor Jeffrey Prang discusses the program in the video below.

Homeowners and renters impacted by the wildfires now have until March 31 to apply for federal disaster assistance through FEMA: FEMA Hotline: 800-621-3362
In-person help: Available at FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers
More FEMA info: FEMA website

Additionally, homeowners returning to damaged properties must update their FEMA applications with the latest information to avoid delays in assistance. You can update your application here

Wildfire Debris Removal – Residents can opt for free general cleanup through the Army Corps of Engineers or hire a specialized contractor. Right-of-entry and opt-out forms are available at recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance – Those who lost jobs due to wildfires can apply for unemployment, disability, or Paid Family Leave benefits through DUA.gov by March 31.

LA County Household Relief Grant – Households affected by the Palisades fires or recent windstorms who have needs unmet by other grants may qualify for immediate financial assistance. Apply by March 12 at: LA County Household Relief Grant

For additional disaster relief resources, visit recovery.lacounty.gov.

