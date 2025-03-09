Customer Rams SUV Through Inglewood CarMax Showroom, In Horrific Attack

Suspect Drove His Vehicle Through the Showroom, Injuring Multiple People

The CarMax dealership in Inglewood was the site of a bizarre attack when a man drove his SUV through the showroom floor on Saturday afternoon, leaving two people critically injured and six others wounded, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the dealership on the 8600 block of South La Cienega Boulevard. Surveillance footage and witness videos circulating on social media captured the chaotic scene, with people screaming and scrambling to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

According to Inglewood police, the suspect had been inside the dealership earlier in the day, where he had his vehicle appraised. After an apparent dispute with the business, he left the building before returning in his SUV.

“So then he backed up, came this way, made a big U-turn and rammed it — not once but twice,” said a witness named Marshall, who described the incident as “totally unnecessary.”, as quoted by CBS News.

Another witness, Sim Wang, recounted how he narrowly avoided being struck. “Suddenly, we heard shouting, glass cracking, and then there’s the SUV running through the store—nearly just passed me by,” he said.

Video footage shows a silver Subaru backing into the business through one doorway before making a turn and exiting through another. The impact left shattered glass and debris scattered throughout the dealership.

8+ people injured after a driver rammed a car into a CarMax in Inglewood, California



🎥 – https://t.co/F9jIamYzV4 pic.twitter.com/GZBqoRsFkJ — Crime With Bobby (@CrimeWithBobby) March 9, 2025

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, fled the scene but later turned himself in at a Los Angeles Police Department training academy on Manchester Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

Authorities said the suspect faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon. Inglewood police have not released further details or responded to requests for additional comments.