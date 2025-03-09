March 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized skin care that produces real results in a safe and supportive environment.

Mirror Mirror Med Spa provides the optimal environment for individuals looking to embrace their ideal selves under any condition and at any stage in life.

“We are a very unique boutique medical spa that provides cost-effective treatments with cutting edge technology and a staff that comprises over 30 years of experience,” said Nadya Christian, the spa’s master aesthetician and patient coordinator. “Whether you want to sculpt your body, get a facial, Botox or fillers, we do it all. If it has anything to do with health, body, wellness and beauty, you have it under one roof.”

The spa provides a variety of customized skin care services that are designed to provide each individual with smooth, radiant skin and a renewed sense of self-confidence. With each treatment, the spa aims to enhance each patient’s confidence and overall wellbeing.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

Mirror Mirror Med Spa offers the most advanced and effective, minimally invasive and non-invasive medical cosmetic procedures in Los Angeles with award-winning innovation, clinically proven to reduce treatment time, recovery time, and deliver real results.

“Our boutique spa uses cutting edge technology for any body, face, skin, weight loss or sculpting procedure. You don’t have to go to different medical spas for anything else because we have it all,” Christian said.

Some of Mirror Mirror Med Spa’s most popular services include:

  • Injectables for weight loss: The spa offers Semaglutide and Tirzepatide injections for weight loss, which are highly sought after and requested by patients. Semaglutide operates by imitating the body’s hormones responsible for signaling fullness, thereby reducing appetite and slowing down the process of gastric emptying.
  • Restoring collagen and reducing skin irregularities without lasers or surgery: Using Morpheus8 technology, Mirror Mirror Med Spa offers this safe and effective collagen therapy treatment that uses radiofrequency technology to make your face, neck and body appear younger. The spa is one of the top providers in Los Angeles for this service.
  • Skin resurfacing to treat wrinkles, scars and sun damage: Fractional CO2 lasers target the superficial layer of skin tissue and removes damaged skin, revealing younger and healthier looking skin. Using CoolPeel treatments, Mirror Mirror Med Spa safely and comfortably delivers the benefits of CO2 resurfacing treatment while treating wrinkles, age spots, acne scars and other damage. 

MEMBERSHIP AND LOYALTY

Mirror Mirror Med Spa’s highest satisfaction rating comes from its most loyal members and clients who frequent the spa and see desired and effective results.

With the spa’s membership program, you can get your favorite treatments done sooner and more often. Levels of the membership and loyalty program vary, but every dollar spent at the spa earns points redeemable at the spa.

PRICES

Unlike most medical spas, Mirror Mirror Med Spa lists prices for each procedure on their website to ensure transparency.

“Our clients come first, so for us, that means being transparent and listing all our prices. We work hard to provide results and exceptional service. We offer free consultation before you take the first step. It’s a very comfortable setting,” Christian said. “There’s no selling, no rush, and our caring staff welcomes everyone. We’re truly interested in providing the best results.”

Mirror Mirror Med Spa is located at 1051 Glendon Avenue Suite #112 in Los Angeles. Book your free consultationonline or email info@mirrormedspace.com.

in News
