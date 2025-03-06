West Los Angeles Residents Urged to Report Potholes as Road Conditions Deteriorate

Recent Storms, Heavy Traffic, and Construction Have Worsened Street Conditions

The South Brentwood Residents Association noted that Brentwood residents have noticed a surge in potholes over the past two months, with recent rainstorms, increased traffic, and ongoing construction contributing to worsening road conditions.

Local officials are encouraging residents to report potholes and other street damage to the City of Los Angeles to expedite repairs and improve roadway safety.

Residents can submit service requests through multiple channels:

Online: Visit the MyLA311 website

By Phone: Dial 311 or call (213) 473-3231

Mobile App: Download the MyLA311 App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

City officials urge drivers to remain cautious when navigating local streets, as road hazards can pose risks to both vehicles and pedestrians. By reporting potholes promptly, residents can help ensure safer and smoother streets throughout West Los Angeles.