West Hollywood Deputies Help Seize $4M in Stolen Goods, Nine Arrested in Retail Theft Bust

Multi-Agency Operation Recovered Stolen Merchandise From Local Businesses

Deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department assisted in a major crackdown on organized retail crime, resulting in the recovery of more than $4 million worth of stolen merchandise and the arrest of nine suspects, officials announced Wednesday.

The department’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) partnered with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Organized Retail Crime Task Force to execute a coordinated search warrant at nine locations across the county.

Authorities say the operation was aimed at dismantling large-scale retail theft rings that have plagued local businesses, including those in West Hollywood. Investigators also seized a substantial amount of U.S. currency during the raids.

Some of the recovered merchandise was traced back to businesses in West Hollywood, highlighting the impact of organized retail theft on the local economy.

The nine adult suspects taken into custody face charges related to grand theft, organized retail crime, and possession of stolen goods.