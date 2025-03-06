Things to Do: New Movies Opening This Weekend: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror and More

What’s Hitting Theaters This Weekend—Including Indie Gems at Lumiere Beverly Hills

Moviegoers have plenty to choose from this weekend as a variety of films make their theatrical debut, from big-budget sci-fi adventures to gripping fantasy epics, chilling thrillers, and animated chaos.

Films You Will Find at Your Local Multiplex. Check Fandango for tickets.

Mickey 17 – Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) returns with his latest sci-fi epic, starring Robert Pattinson as Mickey, an “expendable” sent on a dangerous mission to colonize an ice planet. Also starring Steven Yeun, Michael Monroe, and Patsy Ferran, the film promises a high-concept space thriller with Joon-ho’s signature style.

In the Lost Lands – A fantasy adventure based on a George R.R. Martin story, this film follows a powerful sorceress, Gray Alys, played by Milla Jovovich, as she embarks on a journey to the treacherous Lost Lands to seek magical power for a queen. With Dave Bautista co-starring as her reluctant guide, and the return of Blade star Arly Jover, director Paul W.S. Anderson brings his action-packed filmmaking style to this dark, mythical tale.

The Lost Daughter – A young woman follows a haunting melody to a mysterious tidal island, only to return and find that 25 years have passed. Directed by Austin Andrews and Andrew Holmes, this supernatural thriller stars Paloma Kwiatkowski, Donal Logue, and David Mazouz in an eerie time-bending mystery.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – A psychological horror film starring John Lithgow, Geoffrey Rush, and George Henare, the story follows a former judge, confined to a rest home after a stroke, who must stop an elderly psychopath from tormenting residents using a sinister puppet. Directed by James Ashcroft, the film weaves a chilling tale of manipulation and terror.

Night of the Zoopocalypse – A family-friendly yet action-packed animated feature where a wolf and a mountain lion team up to fight against an army of zombie zoo animals unleashed by a mysterious meteor. Directed by Rodrigo Perez-Castro and Ricardo Curtis, the film features voice work from Gabbi Kosmidis, Scott Thompson, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and David Harbour.

Indie Picks at Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills

For those looking to explore independent cinema, Lumiere Music Hall is offering a lineup of unique films and special events. You can pick up tickets here.