Missing At-Risk Man with Dementia Last Seen in Culver City on February 20

67-year-old Edison Banks was last seen near Delmas Terrace

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 67-year-old Edison Banks, who was reported missing after last being seen in the 3800 block of Delmas Terrace on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m.

Banks is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray pants and is believed to have left his residence on foot.

Authorities say Banks has dementia and requires medication, increasing urgency in locating him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding Edison Banks’ whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6202.