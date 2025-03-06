Gov. Newsom Provokes Backlash After Calling Trans Inclusion in Women’s Sports ‘Unfair’ on Podcast

LGBTQ+ Advocates Condemn Newsom’s Remarks, Calling Them a Betrayal and Dangerous

California Gov. Gavin Newsom surprised many by expressing concerns over transgender athletes competing in women’s sports during the debut episode of his new podcast, This is Gavin Newsom. The episode, which featured conservative activist Charlie Kirk, marked an unexpected discussion between the Democratic governor and the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a prominent pro-Trump organization aimed at mobilizing young conservatives.

During the conversation, Kirk pressed Newsom to clarify his stance on transgender athletes competing in female sports categories. “I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that,” Newsom responded. “It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair.”

Newsom, who played varsity baseball in college, elaborated on his perspective. “I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you. … I revere sports. So, the issue of fairness is completely legit.”

Newsom’s remarks sparked disappointment among many LGBTQ advocates and progressives who recall his early support for LGBTQ rights. As mayor of San Francisco in 2004, Newsom defied state law to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, becoming a national champion for marriage equality. His latest comments, however, have raised concerns among supporters who fear he is aligning with talking points frequently used by conservative figures, including Kirk and former President Donald Trump.

Both Kirk and Trump have been vocal opponents of transgender inclusion in sports, arguing that trans women should not compete in female categories. Advocates for transgender rights argue that excluding trans athletes is discriminatory and harmful to LGBTQ youth.

Newsom has yet to clarify whether his remarks signal a policy shift or a broader reevaluation of the issue.

Condemnation was swift from LGBTQ+ organizations and advocates:

The Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Joe Hollendoner issued the following statement:

“We are outraged by Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent comments attacking transgender athletes during an interview with a known right-wing extremist. Newsom is parroting the same Republican talking points used to marginalize and erase trans people. This is an appalling betrayal from someone who once positioned himself as a champion of equality, and demonstrated such strong leadership on behalf of LGBTQ+ people during the first Trump administration.

Newsom’s words aren’t just shameful—they are hypocritical and dangerous. California has led the nation in protecting transgender youth, from AB 1266 in 2013, securing their right to participate in school sports, to AB 2119 in 2018, guaranteeing access to life-saving gender-affirming care for foster youth. Newsom’s rhetoric undermines these protections and fuels discrimination, exclusion, and violence against trans people.

We won’t tolerate leaders who turn their backs on our community. We demand that Governor Newsom immediately apologize for the harm he has caused, meet with transgender advocates to educate himself on this important issue, and prove that he is aligned with the LGBTQ+ community and not Trump’s hate-mongering. Anything less than Governor Newsom proving himself an advocate for trans rights is unacceptable and puts lives at risk.

Trans rights are not up for debate. Governor Newsom must decide if he truly is an ally, or just another politician willing to sacrifice our community to pursue their own political aspirations.”

Transgender advocate and journalist Ari Drennan said, via social media, “By rolling over for Charlie Kirk, Gavin Newsom just handed a lit Molotov cocktail to leftist opponents of electoralism. Incalculable damage to a Democratic brand that hasn’t been this weak since the Reagan years.”

Equality California’s Executive Director Tony Hoang said, via a press release, “We are profoundly disappointed and angered by Governor Newsom’s comments about transgender youth and their ability to participate in sports. Transgender kids—like all kids—deserve the chance to play sports alongside their teammates and learn important values like leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Transgender young people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

Right now, transgender youth, their families, their doctors, and their teachers are facing unprecedented attacks from extremist politicians who want to eviscerate their civil rights and erase them from public life. In this moment of crisis, they need leaders who will unequivocally fight for them. Instead of standing strong, the Governor has added to the heartbreak and fear caused by the relentless barrage of hate from the Trump Administration.

In California, we have strong policies in place that protect transgender youth and ensure a level playing field for all students—policies that have allowed students to participate in school sports here for over ten years without incident. We all want sports to be fair and student-athletes to be safe. Athletic associations already make rules about who can participate in different sports at different levels across a range of issues, including this one.

Studies show that participation in sports provides kids with invaluable life skills such as teamwork, leadership, discipline, and cooperation—fundamental lessons that every young person deserves the chance to experience. Beyond the field, sports also contribute significantly to students’ overall well-being, fostering better mental health, boosting academic performance, and enhancing self-esteem and confidence. We should all encourage every student in California to participate in school sports—and that includes the Governor.