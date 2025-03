Wonderfully fresh Florentine sandwiches with fresh Italian ingredients. La Paradiso is Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio and the #1 sandwich at the shop. @All’Antico Vinaio

Wonderfully fresh Florentine sandwiches with fresh Italian ingredients. La Paradiso is Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio and the #1 sandwich at the shop. @All’Antico Vinaio pic.twitter.com/OoV5ofHUtH — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) March 6, 2025