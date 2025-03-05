Trump’s New Tariffs on Food Imports Expected to Spike Grocery Prices in Southern California

Fresh Produce Like Avocados, Strawberries, and Tomatoes Could See Immediate Price Hikes

Los Angeles area families will likely see an increase in grocery prices within days as new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada take effect, with fresh produce among the hardest-hit categories. Trump exempted automakers from the tariffs for a month and said he was open to negotiation, but has insisted that he will not call off his trade war with Canada and Mexico.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, Mexico supplies:

Over 50% of the fresh fruit imported into the U.S.

Nearly 70% of fresh vegetable imports

With the tariff hike, staples like tomatoes, onions, strawberries, and avocados are expected to see price jumps at grocery stores.

At an Albertsons in Long Beach on Tuesday, a pound of strawberries cost $3.99, and an avocado was priced at $1.49. If the full 25% tariff is passed on to consumers, those prices would rise to $4.98 per pound of strawberries and about $1.85 per avocado as reported by NBC News.

For many shoppers, the anticipated price hikes will add even more financial strain. Residents have expressed concern about being able to afford staple foods and healthy fruits and vegetables.

“We just have to accept the fact that it’s going to happen,” said Monse Maldonado of Gomez Produce. “What can we do about it? Eighty percent of our store comes from Mexico. If it happens, we’ll just let consumers know.” as quoted by NBC 4 News.

Major retailers are also predicting higher costs across various goods, particularly those imported from Mexico, Canada, and China. Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC on Tuesday that shoppers should expect price increases within days.

“Fresh produce has a short supply chain, and America depends on Mexico in the winter,” Cornell said. “We’re going to try to do everything we can to protect pricing, but with a 25% tariff, prices will inevitably go up.”