March 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Trump’s New Tariffs on Food Imports Expected to Spike Grocery Prices in Southern California

Photo: Getty Photos

Fresh Produce Like Avocados, Strawberries, and Tomatoes Could See Immediate Price Hikes

Los Angeles area families will likely see an increase in grocery prices within days as new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada take effect, with fresh produce among the hardest-hit categories. Trump exempted automakers from the tariffs for a month and said he was open to negotiation, but has insisted that he will not call off his trade war with Canada and Mexico. 

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, Mexico supplies:

  • Over 50% of the fresh fruit imported into the U.S.
  • Nearly 70% of fresh vegetable imports

With the tariff hike, staples like tomatoes, onions, strawberries, and avocados are expected to see price jumps at grocery stores.

At an Albertsons in Long Beach on Tuesday, a pound of strawberries cost $3.99, and an avocado was priced at $1.49. If the full 25% tariff is passed on to consumers, those prices would rise to $4.98 per pound of strawberries and about $1.85 per avocado as reported by NBC News.

For many shoppers, the anticipated price hikes will add even more financial strain. Residents have expressed concern about being able to afford staple foods and healthy fruits and vegetables. 

“We just have to accept the fact that it’s going to happen,” said Monse Maldonado of Gomez Produce. “What can we do about it? Eighty percent of our store comes from Mexico. If it happens, we’ll just let consumers know.” as quoted by NBC 4 News.

Major retailers are also predicting higher costs across various goods, particularly those imported from Mexico, Canada, and China. Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC on Tuesday that shoppers should expect price increases within days.

“Fresh produce has a short supply chain, and America depends on Mexico in the winter,” Cornell said. “We’re going to try to do everything we can to protect pricing, but with a 25% tariff, prices will inevitably go up.”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

DOJ to Investigate University of California Over Alleged Antisemitic Work Environment

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Federal Probe to Examine Claims of Workplace Discrimination and Hostile Conditions The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Giada De Laurentiis Brings Her Superfood Italian Cooking for Exclusive Book Signing

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Meet the Celebrity Chef and Author Only at Diesel, a Bookstore  On Sunday, March 9th at 3:00 pm, Diesel: A...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Video) The Opening of All’Antico Vinaio Firenze Beverly Hills at 419 N. Beverly Drive

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Wonderfully fresh Florentine sandwiches with fresh Italian ingredients. La Paradiso is Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio and the #1 sandwich...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Authentic Vietnamese Bánh Mì Pop-Up Returns to West L.A. for One Day Only

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Tra An Cuisine Brings Incredible Sandwiches to Cardinale du Vin This Weekend   Fans of authentic Vietnamese bánh mì will have...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Italian Sandwich Shop all’Antico Vinaio to Open Flagship Location in Beverly Hills

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Legendary Florentine eatery, with its authentic Tuscan Sandwiches, is Expanding All’Antico Vinaio, the internationally acclaimed Florentine sandwich shop, is expanding...

Photo: YouTube
News

Construction Crew Saves Elderly Woman from Violent Attack in Sawtelle

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Workers Rushed to Stop a Naked Man From Assaulting a Woman A 63-year-old woman was violently assaulted in Sawtelle on...
News, Real Estate

L.A. City Council Votes on Chief Kristin Crowley’s Appeal, Two Council Members Break Ranks

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Crowley Pushed Back on Bass’ Claims About the Palisades Fire Response The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to deny...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Series of Storms to Hit Los Angeles Through Mid-March, Wildfire Burn Areas at Risk

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

LA’s National Weather Service Warns of Rain, Potential Thunderstorms, Debris Flows A series of storms is set to impact Los...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Career Criminal Sentenced for Hate Crime Attack on Asian American Woman in Culver City  

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Man Violently Assaulted Woman Without Provocation, While Shouting Racial Slurs Jesse Allen Lindsey, 38, who was homeless at the time...

Photo: YouTube
News

Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Fights for Reinstatement, Public Comment Open for City Council Meeting

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Make Your Voice Heard During This Crucial Vote to Determine the LAFD’s Future Former Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Hosts Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event, Protect Your Vehicle from Theft

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Etching Your Catalytic Converter Can Help Law Enforcement Track Stolen Parts Culver City residents will have the opportunity to protect...
News

Justice Department Backs Synagogue Access Case, Citing Federal Protections Against Intimidation

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

DOJ Has Filed a Statement of Interest in Federal Court for Case at Adas Torah Synagogue. The U.S. Department of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Mid-City Woman Sentenced to Five Years for $2M COVID-19 Relief Fraud

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Woman Fraudulently Obtained Pandemic Relief Loans, IRS Tax Credits  Casie Hynes, 39, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Hernán...

Photo Credit : The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
News, Real Estate

Newly Engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Buy $35M Beverly Hills Mansion

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

The Couple Purchased the Spanish-Style Estate in an Off-Market Deal Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/ZCPyKHj5aq For More Info pic.twitter.com/vCkvcLC6Vo — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) March 3, 2025

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR