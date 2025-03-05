Giada De Laurentiis Brings Her Superfood Italian Cooking for Exclusive Book Signing

Meet the Celebrity Chef and Author Only at Diesel, a Bookstore

On Sunday, March 9th at 3:00 pm, Diesel: A Bookstore welcomes Giada de Laurentiis to the store to discuss and sign “Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy’s Healthiest Foods; A Cookbook“. This event is free to attend and will be held in the courtyard at DIESEL, A Bookstore in Brentwood.

Discover the Italian approach to healthful eating—where nothing is off the menu—with 100 delicious, superfood-packed recipes from New York Times bestselling author Giada De Laurentiis.



From the day Giada De Laurentiis started cooking professionally, her fundamental formula for making meals memorable has not changed: Good Cooking = Technique + Ingredients + Ambience. This same formula is the key to good health when you choose ingredients that promote wellness, cook them simply, and eat them joyfully. In her skillful hands, a pantry of Italian superfoods is the starting point to better health and longevity.



Super-Italian helps you stock your shelves with healthy Italian superfoods and create meals that are nutritionally dense, supportive of health, and still downright craveable. The superfoods featured and incorporated into every recipe are:



Olives + olive oil: Umbrian Chicken Stew with Green Olives, Kale Salsa Verde, and Grilled Swordfish with Olive Bagna Cauda

Beans + Legumes: Artichoke Dip with White Beans, Crunchy Roasted Butter Beans, and Creamy Cannellini Beans

Cruciferous vegetables: Winter Beans and Greens Soup, Orecchiette with Almond Pesto and Broccoli Rabe, and Green Gazpacho

Small fish: Caesar Aioli, Pasta Assassina, and Anchovy Pasta with Walnuts

Vinegar: Balsamic Chocolate Truffles, Grilled Endive Salad with Citrus and Pancetta, and Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola and Balsamic

Tomatoes: Sicilian Pesto, Tomatoes Gratinata, and Calabrian Pomodoro



By using carbs and fats mindfully and amplifying vegetables, lean proteins, and flavor-boosting superfoods at every meal, Giada shows how easy it is to eat like an Italian. With 100 stunning photographs of finished meals and their superfood components, Giada teaches us that when you start with truly excellent, minimally processed ingredients, simply prepared, you can have your pasta and eat it too!

Giada De Laurentiis was the star of Everyday Italian on the Food Network. She attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris and then worked in a variety of Los Angeles restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, before starting her own catering and private-chef company, GDL Foods, whose clients have included such stars as Ron Howard. She is the granddaughter of movie producer Dino De Laurentiis and grew up in Los Angeles, where she still lives.