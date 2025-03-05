March 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Giada De Laurentiis Brings Her Superfood Italian Cooking for Exclusive Book Signing

Photo: Official

Meet the Celebrity Chef and Author Only at Diesel, a Bookstore 

On Sunday, March 9th at 3:00 pm, Diesel: A Bookstore welcomes Giada de Laurentiis to the store to discuss and sign “Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy’s Healthiest Foods; A Cookbook“. This event is free to attend and will be held in the courtyard at DIESEL, A Bookstore in Brentwood.

Reserved seating is sold out. Standing room is available. Pre-order your signed copy below. 

Giada de Laurentiis Book Reservation

Discover the Italian approach to healthful eating—where nothing is off the menu—with 100 delicious, superfood-packed recipes from New York Times bestselling author Giada De Laurentiis.

From the day Giada De Laurentiis started cooking professionally, her fundamental formula for making meals memorable has not changed: Good Cooking = Technique + Ingredients + Ambience. This same formula is the key to good health when you choose ingredients that promote wellness, cook them simply, and eat them joyfully. In her skillful hands, a pantry of Italian superfoods is the starting point to better health and longevity.

Super-Italian helps you stock your shelves with healthy Italian superfoods and create meals that are nutritionally dense, supportive of health, and still downright craveable. The superfoods featured and incorporated into every recipe are:

Olives + olive oil: Umbrian Chicken Stew with Green Olives, Kale Salsa Verde, and Grilled Swordfish with Olive Bagna Cauda
Beans + Legumes: Artichoke Dip with White Beans, Crunchy Roasted Butter Beans, and Creamy Cannellini Beans
Cruciferous vegetables: Winter Beans and Greens Soup, Orecchiette with Almond Pesto and Broccoli Rabe, and Green Gazpacho
Small fish: Caesar Aioli, Pasta Assassina, and Anchovy Pasta with Walnuts
Vinegar: Balsamic Chocolate Truffles, Grilled Endive Salad with Citrus and Pancetta, and Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola and Balsamic
Tomatoes: Sicilian Pesto, Tomatoes Gratinata, and Calabrian Pomodoro

By using carbs and fats mindfully and amplifying vegetables, lean proteins, and flavor-boosting superfoods at every meal, Giada shows how easy it is to eat like an Italian. With 100 stunning photographs of finished meals and their superfood components, Giada teaches us that when you start with truly excellent, minimally processed ingredients, simply prepared, you can have your pasta and eat it too!

Giada De Laurentiis was the star of Everyday Italian on the Food Network. She attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris and then worked in a variety of Los Angeles restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, before starting her own catering and private-chef company, GDL Foods, whose clients have included such stars as Ron Howard. She is the granddaughter of movie producer Dino De Laurentiis and grew up in Los Angeles, where she still lives.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

DOJ to Investigate University of California Over Alleged Antisemitic Work Environment

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Federal Probe to Examine Claims of Workplace Discrimination and Hostile Conditions The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Trump’s New Tariffs on Food Imports Expected to Spike Grocery Prices in Southern California

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Fresh Produce Like Avocados, Strawberries, and Tomatoes Could See Immediate Price Hikes Los Angeles area families will likely see an...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Video) The Opening of All’Antico Vinaio Firenze Beverly Hills at 419 N. Beverly Drive

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Wonderfully fresh Florentine sandwiches with fresh Italian ingredients. La Paradiso is Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio and the #1 sandwich...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Authentic Vietnamese Bánh Mì Pop-Up Returns to West L.A. for One Day Only

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Tra An Cuisine Brings Incredible Sandwiches to Cardinale du Vin This Weekend   Fans of authentic Vietnamese bánh mì will have...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Italian Sandwich Shop all’Antico Vinaio to Open Flagship Location in Beverly Hills

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Legendary Florentine eatery, with its authentic Tuscan Sandwiches, is Expanding All’Antico Vinaio, the internationally acclaimed Florentine sandwich shop, is expanding...

Photo: YouTube
News

Construction Crew Saves Elderly Woman from Violent Attack in Sawtelle

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Workers Rushed to Stop a Naked Man From Assaulting a Woman A 63-year-old woman was violently assaulted in Sawtelle on...
News, Real Estate

L.A. City Council Votes on Chief Kristin Crowley’s Appeal, Two Council Members Break Ranks

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Crowley Pushed Back on Bass’ Claims About the Palisades Fire Response The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to deny...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Series of Storms to Hit Los Angeles Through Mid-March, Wildfire Burn Areas at Risk

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

LA’s National Weather Service Warns of Rain, Potential Thunderstorms, Debris Flows A series of storms is set to impact Los...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Career Criminal Sentenced for Hate Crime Attack on Asian American Woman in Culver City  

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Man Violently Assaulted Woman Without Provocation, While Shouting Racial Slurs Jesse Allen Lindsey, 38, who was homeless at the time...

Photo: YouTube
News

Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Fights for Reinstatement, Public Comment Open for City Council Meeting

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Make Your Voice Heard During This Crucial Vote to Determine the LAFD’s Future Former Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Hosts Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event, Protect Your Vehicle from Theft

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Etching Your Catalytic Converter Can Help Law Enforcement Track Stolen Parts Culver City residents will have the opportunity to protect...
News

Justice Department Backs Synagogue Access Case, Citing Federal Protections Against Intimidation

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

DOJ Has Filed a Statement of Interest in Federal Court for Case at Adas Torah Synagogue. The U.S. Department of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Mid-City Woman Sentenced to Five Years for $2M COVID-19 Relief Fraud

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Woman Fraudulently Obtained Pandemic Relief Loans, IRS Tax Credits  Casie Hynes, 39, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Hernán...

Photo Credit : The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
News, Real Estate

Newly Engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Buy $35M Beverly Hills Mansion

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

The Couple Purchased the Spanish-Style Estate in an Off-Market Deal Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/ZCPyKHj5aq For More Info pic.twitter.com/vCkvcLC6Vo — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) March 3, 2025

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR