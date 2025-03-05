Famed Italian Sandwich Shop all’Antico Vinaio to Open Flagship Location in Beverly Hills

Legendary Florentine eatery, with its authentic Tuscan Sandwiches, is Expanding

All’Antico Vinaio, the internationally acclaimed Florentine sandwich shop, is expanding its footprint in Los Angeles, announcing the grand opening of its flagship location in Beverly Hills in March 2025.

The new location at 419 N Beverly Drive will join the brand’s Venice and Koreatown outposts, bringing its signature Tuscan flavors and handcrafted sandwiches to the heart of one of L.A.’s most high-profile dining districts.

Founded in 1991 in Florence, Italy, by the Mazzanti family, all’Antico Vinaio has gained a global reputation for serving what has been called the “world’s best sandwiches” by outlets such as Saveur Magazine. The shop is known for its freshly baked schiacciata bread and premium Italian ingredients, including Pecorino cheese, truffle spreads, Prosciutto Toscano, and artichoke cream.

“Opening a location in Beverly Hills is a dream come true,” said Tommaso “Tommy” Mazzanti, a second-generation restaurateur and the face behind the shop’s expansion. “Bringing the authentic flavors of Florence to Los Angeles, while making everything fresh daily in-house, is what makes us unique. We can’t wait to welcome our new community to experience all’Antico Vinaio.”

The Beverly Hills location will offer a menu featuring fan favorites such as La Favolosa, La Schiacciata Del Boss, and La Toscana, along with exclusive new offerings only available at this flagship location.

Operating hours: Daily from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

With locations already in New York, Las Vegas, and Milan, the Beverly Hills expansion marks a major milestone in the shop’s U.S. presence.