Authentic Vietnamese Bánh Mì Pop-Up Returns to West L.A. for One Day Only

Tra An Cuisine Brings Incredible Sandwiches to Cardinale du Vin This Weekend

Fans of authentic Vietnamese bánh mì will have a special opportunity to indulge in these beloved sandwiches when Tra An Cuisine returns to Cardinale du Vin at 8912 W Pico Boulevard on Sunday, March 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Known for her expertly crafted, flavor-packed bánh mì, Tra An sources her bread directly from Vietnam, offering a level of authenticity rarely found in the U.S. Preorders are available now at this link. These sandwiches are truly delicious and well worth the time and effort to secure them, especially since they are not available regularly.

Guests can choose between two mouthwatering varieties: Grilled Lemongrass Pork Bánh Mì – Featuring homemade chicken liver pâté, egg sauce, charbroiled lemongrass pork, Vietnamese cold cuts, fried shallots, and shredded pork, all served on crispy imported bread.

Vegetarian and Dairy-Free Bánh Mì – A flavorful plant-based option with charbroiled lemongrass portobello mushrooms, mushroom pâté, fried shallots, and egg sauce.

Each bánh mì comes with a side of pickled daikon and carrot, thick-cut cucumber, and fresh cilantro, which are recommended to be added after toasting for the best flavor experience.

Whether dining in or taking it to-go, this one-day-only pop-up is a must-visit for bánh mì lovers looking for authentic flavors.