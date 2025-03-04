March 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Construction Crew Saves Elderly Woman from Violent Attack in Sawtelle

Photo: YouTube

Workers Rushed to Stop a Naked Man From Assaulting a Woman

A 63-year-old woman was violently assaulted in Sawtelle on Friday, but a group of construction workers rushed to her aid, stopping the attack and helping police detain the suspect. Rick Dreyfus, a general contractor, said he and his crew were working on a construction site on Barry Avenue near the 10 Freeway when they heard a woman’s desperate screams for help.

“Part of you freezes and thinks, ‘Is this really happening right now?’ And then part of you just knows, ‘We gotta go help her,’” Dreyfus told KTLA.

When the workers arrived, they found a naked man pinning the woman to the ground, face-down, attempting to rape her. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the 12:40 p.m. emergency call and arrested the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Ishmail Bangura.

Authorities later confirmed that before the attack, Bangura had run out of his nearby apartment and struck a 3-year-old child in the face. Police said he also threatened to rape and kill the woman after breaking into her apartment before she ran outside and was ultimately attacked.

Dreyfus and his crew ran to intervene and scare Bangura away, allowing the woman to escape further harm. “We looked over and saw a man assaulting an elderly lady,” Dreyfus recalled. “She was face down. He was on her back, and he was sexually assaulting her.”

News, Real Estate

L.A. City Council Votes on Chief Kristin Crowley’s Appeal, Two Council Members Break Ranks

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Crowley Pushed Back on Bass’ Claims About the Palisades Fire Response The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to deny...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Series of Storms to Hit Los Angeles Through Mid-March, Wildfire Burn Areas at Risk

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

LA’s National Weather Service Warns of Rain, Potential Thunderstorms, Debris Flows A series of storms is set to impact Los...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Career Criminal Sentenced for Hate Crime Attack on Asian American Woman in Culver City  

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Man Violently Assaulted Woman Without Provocation, While Shouting Racial Slurs Jesse Allen Lindsey, 38, who was homeless at the time...

Photo: YouTube
News

Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Fights for Reinstatement, Public Comment Open for City Council Meeting

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Make Your Voice Heard During This Crucial Vote to Determine the LAFD’s Future Former Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Hosts Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event, Protect Your Vehicle from Theft

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Etching Your Catalytic Converter Can Help Law Enforcement Track Stolen Parts Culver City residents will have the opportunity to protect...
News

Justice Department Backs Synagogue Access Case, Citing Federal Protections Against Intimidation

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

DOJ Has Filed a Statement of Interest in Federal Court for Case at Adas Torah Synagogue. The U.S. Department of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Mid-City Woman Sentenced to Five Years for $2M COVID-19 Relief Fraud

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Woman Fraudulently Obtained Pandemic Relief Loans, IRS Tax Credits  Casie Hynes, 39, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Hernán...

Photo Credit : The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
News, Real Estate

Newly Engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Buy $35M Beverly Hills Mansion

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

The Couple Purchased the Spanish-Style Estate in an Off-Market Deal Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/ZCPyKHj5aq For More Info pic.twitter.com/vCkvcLC6Vo — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) March 3, 2025

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Office-to-Apartment Conversions Skyrocket: 70,700 Units Expected by 2025 Amid Housing Shortage

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

With Vacant Office Spaces on the Rise, Cities Like Los Angeles Lead in Conversions The number of office spaces being...
Entertainment, Film, News

Oscars 2024: Biggest Winners, Surprise Upsets & Conan O’Brien’s Hilarious Hosting Debut

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Independent Films Shine and Conan O’Brien’s Warm and Witty Hosting Made It a True Celebration of Cinema By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Early Morning Stabbing, Victim Hospitalized

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Man Was Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Stabbing a Woman The Culver City Police Department officers arrested a 57-year-old Los...

Photo Credit: Andrew Baker
News

Thousands of UC Workers Strike: UCLA Protesters Block Streets in Fight Over Labor Disputes

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

UCLA Workers Marched to Protest Unfair Labor Practices in Westwood More than 20,000 healthcare, research, and technical professionals from the...
News

WHAT’S NEW IN SANTA MONICA – WINTER 2025

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Santa Monica Remains Open to Serve with New Experiences and Offerings Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors with new experiences and...
News

Rhinestone Cowboys: Country Music Gets the GMCLA Treatment

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Halfway through its 46th season, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is preparing for its next show in March, Rhinestone...

