Justice Department Backs Synagogue Access Case, Citing Federal Protections Against Intimidation

DOJ Has Filed a Statement of Interest in Federal Court for Case at Adas Torah Synagogue.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a statement of interest in federal court to ensure a correct and uniform interpretation of federal law protecting access to places of religious worship. The case involves allegations that a violent mob used threats, intimidation, and violence to prevent congregants from entering Adas Torah Synagogue.

The DOJ’s filing is part of ongoing nationwide efforts to uphold religious freedom and combat antisemitism.

“Members of our Jewish community should not have to think about their safety when they go to worship,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally. “We make clear today that federal law prohibits people from obstructing access to places of worship.”

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Mac Warner echoed this commitment, stating, “Every person should be free to worship and attend religious services without fear of violence, threats, or intimidation.” Warner emphasized that the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is actively working to combat antisemitism, using all available legal tools.

The Justice Department recently announced the formation of a multi-agency task force led by the Civil Rights Division to combat antisemitism. The task force is visiting 10 university campuses where antisemitic incidents have occurred. No mention was made of the 11 reporters who were attacked at the protest.

Private plaintiffs filed the lawsuit at the center of the DOJ’s statement against several organizations and individuals, including:

CodePink Women for Peace

CodePink Action Fund

WESPAC Foundation

Honor the Earth

Courtney Lenna Schirf

Remo Ibrahim, d/b/a Palestinian Youth Movement

Various unnamed individuals

Plaintiffs allege that on June 23, 2024, these groups and individuals violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act), which also protects access to religious institutions.

The DOJ encourages individuals to report potential violations of federal civil rights laws by visiting civilrights.justice.gov or calling (800) 253-3931. More information on the Civil Rights Division’s work can be found at justice.gov/crt.