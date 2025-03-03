Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Fights for Reinstatement, Public Comment Open for City Council Meeting

Make Your Voice Heard During This Crucial Vote to Determine the LAFD’s Future

Former Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Kristin Crowley formally appealed her dismissal by Mayor Karen Bass, and the vote to determine whether she will be reinstated will be held during the City Council meeting.

The Los Angeles City Council will review Crowley’s appeal on Tuesday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. To overturn the mayor’s decision, at least 10 of the 15 council members must vote in Crowley’s favor.

Residents and stakeholders can submit public comments regarding the appeal through the City Clerk’s website at cityclerk.lacity.org/publiccomment under Council File 25-0212.

Crowley, who became the first woman and first LGBTQ Angeleno to lead LAFD, filed her appeal on February 27, 2025. She argues that the challenges faced during the Palisades Fire were due to longstanding understaffing and funding shortfalls, rather than failures in leadership.

Her dismissal has sparked a citywide debate on leadership accountability, emergency preparedness, and the impact of budget constraints on public safety. The City Council’s decision on March 4 could determine whether Crowley returns to her position or if Mayor Bass’ decision stands.