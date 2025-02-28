Thousands of UC Workers Strike: UCLA Protesters Block Streets in Fight Over Labor Disputes

UCLA Workers Marched to Protest Unfair Labor Practices in Westwood

More than 20,000 healthcare, research, and technical professionals from the University of California (UC) system are on strike for 72 hours starting on Wednesday, February 26 until Friday, February 28 in protest of unfair labor practices (ULPs), the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE) union announced.

Over a thousand union members marched at UCLA on Wednesday and Thursday as part of their three-day strike. The marching protesters on strike blocked five city blocks from Le Conte Avenue to Wilshire Boulevard, chanting slogans such as “Who runs UC? We run UC” and “UC, UC, you can’t hide, we can see your greedy side.”

The statewide strike will impact UC campuses, hospitals, and laboratories, including Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Workers say the university is retaliating against whistleblowers who have spoken out about staffing shortages affecting students, patient care, and critical research. UPTE members have been in negotiations for eight months, with all contracts expiring in October 2024.

LAPD cruisers were parked on nearby streets to prevent traffic from entering areas where the workers marched. There were no signs of riot gear or “less than lethal” weapons with the police that are normally seen at campus protests, since the union members have legally and contractually protected rights to march and protest as part of a strike against UCLA and UC.

Among those walking off the job are:

Healthcare professionals, including physician assistants, optometrists, pharmacists, RN case managers, and rehabilitation specialists

Mental health clinicians and clinical lab scientists

Staff research associates and IT analysts who support UC’s research initiatives

Scientists at the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab (CAHFS), the only lab in the state authorized to confirm high-risk bird flu cases

These workers play a vital role in supporting UC students, providing patient care at UC hospitals and medical centers, and advancing research in areas such as climate change, food sustainability, virology, and genomics.

UPTE leaders say the strike is necessary to push back against alleged unfair labor practices and threats to job security and working conditions. UCLA Health released a statement which said, “UCLA Health has developed detailed plans to maintain full access for patient care in our hospitals and clinics and minimize disruptions during the strikes.

All health care facilities are open and operational. UCLA Health is continuously evaluating resources and strategically deploying staff and managers to ensure its highest priority – providing safe, high-quality care.”