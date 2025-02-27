February 27, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

West Hollywood Man Fatally Struck by Union Pacific Train in Boyle Heights Identified

Photo: Getty Photos

Authorities Confirmed That 36-Year-Old Died at the Scene in a Train Collision

A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a Union Pacific train in Boyle Heights has been identified as 36-year-old Jay Coller of West Hollywood, county authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident occurred at 3200 East Union Pacific Avenue around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23. Emergency crews from LAFD, LAPD, and Union Pacific responded to the scene to coordinate the extrication, accident investigation, and rail operations.

All rail tracks in the immediate area were shut down for an unspecified duration as officials conducted their investigation. No injuries were reported among railway staff or emergency personnel.

Coller’s death was listed as a suicide by the Medical Examiner; he died at the scene. This was the recent second fatality, a pedestrian who was hit by a train in the area last week. A 32-year-old Latina, Victoria Aldrete, died when she was hit by a Metro Link train on February 20, as reported by Boyle Heights Beat. 

Photo Credit: Instagram
Photo: Official
Photo: Official
Photo: Getty Photos
Photo: Getty Photos
Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Photo: Getty Photos
Photo: Official
Photo: Official
Photo: YouTube
Photo: LA County
