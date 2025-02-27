Two Teenagers Arrested For Attacking a Motorist, LAPD Searching for More Suspects

Detectives Continue Their Investigation Into Last Weekend’s Violent Incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with a violent attack on a man in the Carthay neighborhood last weekend. The juveniles have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky praised law enforcement for their quick action in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

“I want to thank LAPD Wilshire Division for their swift work in identifying and arresting these individuals,” Yaroslavsky said in a statement. “Violence has no place in our neighborhoods, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

LAPD detectives are continuing their investigation and searching for additional suspects involved in the attack.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Carlos at (213) 473-0510 or via email at dets-07@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (800) 222-8477.