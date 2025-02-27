February 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rhinestone Cowboys: Country Music Gets the GMCLA Treatment

Halfway through its 46th season, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is preparing for its next show in March, Rhinestone Cowboys, an explosion of sequins, color and everything you never thought would be associated with cowboy.

GMCLA, a nonprofit performing arts organization, sings for a future free from homophobia and all other forms of discrimination. Its chorus and dance troupe comprise nearly 250 members who volunteer through song and dance,performing at events year-round and regularly throughout its seasons.

Rhinestone Cowboys is the second of three mainstage concerts performed by the chorus this season. Hosted at the historic Saban Theatre, the chorus will sashay and sway to the legends, ladies and icons of country music — Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Johnny Cash, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift and more.

“Our chorus hasn’t performed country in a while, so we felt it was time to bring it back—of course, with our own spin,” said Lou Spisto, GMCLA’s executive director and producer. “There’s never been a better moment for this, because country music is everywhere—it’s ubiquitous, it’s omnipresent. Plus, the genre is more diverse than ever, with so many new voices and artists making their mark.”

Rhinestone Cowboys will spotlight today’s hippest and gayest artists and allies who are revolutionizing country including Brandi Carlile, Shaboozyand Chappell Roan.

Voices like Taylor Swift, who started in country and progressed into pop and goes back and forth, and Beyonce, who recently became the first Black woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, will also be represented during Rhinestone Cowboys, along with Lil Nas X, a queer voice who started his career in country.

New surprises and some old favorites are expected from the chorus as well.

“When we put it all together, it becomes a more diverse, expansive, and compelling take on country than we have ever done before,” said Spisto. “No matter the genre, whether it’s Motown or classic musicals, we always make it our own, infusing it with our signature beauty and humanity.”

While the chorus is preparing for its March production, Spisto said they are eager to come together as a community.

“We have a great advantage in that this ensemble of artists truly wants to be together and connect,” said Spisto. “Beyond the music, it’s about community. In difficult times like these, especially with what happened in LA, people are even more eager to come together and share in the joy of singing.”

During this show, the chorus will be performing Beautiful City by Stephen Schwartz.

“We’ve done this song before, but we’re bringing it back within the context of the fires,” said Spisto. “We always aim to reflect on who we are, what should be, and what can happen as we move forward. This song combines excitement, enthusiasm, music, and heart. We felt it would really resonate if we added it to the show.”

To see GMCLA’s spin on country, Rhinestone Cowboys, tickets can be purchased online for Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m., or Sunday, March 23 at 3:30 p.m. Saban Theatre is located at 8440 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

