Where to Watch the Oscars in L.A.—Exclusive Viewing Parties, Prix Fixe Dinners & Signature Cocktails

Here’s Where to Celebrate the 97th Academy Awards in Style or At Home

As Hollywood prepares for the 97th Academy Awards, several Los Angeles venues are rolling out the red carpet with Oscars-themed viewing parties, prix fixe dinners, and signature cocktails. From an elegant dining experience at Fanny’s inside the Academy Museum to the historic Hollywood Roosevelt’s glamorous gala and All Roads Pinseria’s casual watch party, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate on film’s biggest night.

For a cinematic dining experience, Fanny’s Restaurant and Bar at the Academy Museum is hosting an Oscars watch party with a special prix fixe menu crafted by Chef Jun Bum Oh. Guests will enjoy a champagne toast upon arrival, tray-passed bites from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a glass of wine to accompany their meal. The restaurant will also offer an extensive cocktail menu inspired by this year’s nominated films, featuring drinks such as:

Dune: Part Two – Overholt Rye, graham cracker syrup, sweet vermouth, chocolate and orange bitters

The Brutalist – La Luna Mezcal, lemon, orgeat, crème de violette

Wicked – Crop Vodka, banana liqueur, strawberry, cream foam

Nickel Boys – Remy Martin 1738, orange liqueur, lemon

Emilia Perez – Arette Tequila, soda, lime, spiced syrup, grapefruit, cinnamon

Only a limited number of reservations remain for this exclusive event in Fanny’s dining room. You can reserve your spot here.

Located just steps from the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, the Hollywood Roosevelt will host a glamorous viewing gala in its historic ballroom, where the first Academy Awards were held in 1929.

The evening will begin with red carpet arrivals and a cocktail reception at 3 p.m., followed by a four-course dinner and live Oscars viewing at 4:00 p.m. The night will conclude with an after-party featuring a DJ and live entertainment.

Tickets for the Hollywood Roosevelt’s event are priced at $350 per person or $3,000 per table, and you can buy tickets here.

For a more casual Oscars experience, All Roads Pinseria in Brentwood is welcoming guests for an all-day watch party. The restaurant will stream the awards ceremony live, offering a relaxed setting with crispy Roman-style pinsa and an extensive wine selection. The restaurant is located at 145 S. Barrington Avenue. You can order takeout or reserve a table here.

The doors open at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 2, making it a prime spot for early arrivals. For those hosting watch parties at home, All Roads also offers a large takeout menu for groups.

Whether attending a formal gala or enjoying the Oscars from home with gourmet takeout, Angelenos have plenty of options to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night.