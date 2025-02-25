Youth Dodgeball League Kicks Off This Spring with Games, Practices, and a Tournament

Open to ages 5-12, the 2025 Youth Dodgeball Spring League runs from April to May

Young athletes will have a chance to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge their way through the 2025 Youth Dodgeball Spring League, set to run from April 5 through May 31. Open to children ages 5 to 12, the league will feature six weeks of games and practices, culminating in a postseason elimination-style tournament.

Games will be held on Saturdays, lasting approximately one hour, while practices will take place once a week during weekday early evenings. The league aims to provide a fun and engaging way for kids to develop teamwork, agility, and sportsmanship under the guidance of league supervisor Ryan Bezart.

The season will include seven sessions. Registration for all participants closes soon on March 28 at 10:00 p.m. You can get more information on fees and sign up here.

For families interested in signing up, the league offers a structured environment for young players to build skills and enjoy friendly competition in a community setting.