LA County Supervisors Pass New Eviction Protections for Fire-Impacted Renters

Measure Prevents Most Evictions for Those Who Lost Income Due to Fires

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved new tenant protections aimed at preventing evictions for renters financially impacted by January’s wildfires. The measure, passed by a 4-0-1 vote with Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstaining, follows weeks of advocacy from tenant rights groups, including the Keep LA Housed coalition.

The ordinance applies to renters in both incorporated and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County and provides temporary relief for those who have lost income due to the fires.

“The ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors today will protect a lot of people across Los Angeles County,” said Kyle Nelson, senior policy and research analyst at Strategic Actions for a Just Economy. “Our hearts go out to the people of Altadena and the Palisades who lost their homes, but it’s reassuring to see new protections to prevent other people from losing their homes.”

Under the new rule, landlords will be prohibited from evicting most tenants affected by the fires for the next six months, with exceptions for high-income renters. To qualify, tenants must submit a form confirming they have lost at least 10% of their income. Those who receive protection under the ordinance must repay any owed rent by July 31, 2026, or risk eviction.

The eviction protections cover households earning less than 150% of the Area Median Income. That threshold translates to approximately $147,000 for a family of four, $117,825 for a couple and $103,125 for a single individual.

Tenant advocates say the protections are a critical step, but they hope local governments will adopt permanent safeguards for renters in future disasters.

“We hope the county and cities throughout the region consider adopting proactive renter protection measures for the future,” said Shane Henson, a public policy advocate at Inner City Law Center. “It took more than a month to get this ordinance passed, and it would be so much less stressful for tenants to know they’re protected the next time an earthquake or fire destroys people’s homes.”

More than 80 organizations backed Keep LA Housed’s push for additional tenant protections, working together to prevent residents from being displaced and facing homelessness.