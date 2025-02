Embrace the beauty of the season at Regent Santa Monica Beach, where golden shores and blooming horizons set the stage for unforgettable coastal escapes.

Embrace the beauty of the season at Regent Santa Monica Beach, where golden shores and blooming horizons set the stage for unforgettable coastal escapes. pic.twitter.com/PgBCh0ab8c — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) February 25, 2025