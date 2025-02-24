LAPD Seeks Help Identifying Teen Bicyclists Who Attacked Man in Broad Daylight

A Group of up to 30 Bicyclists Assaulted a Man After an Argument

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of bicyclists who assaulted a man in broad daylight last week.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on February. 22, near San Vicente Boulevard and Carrillo Drive, in the Carthay District, police said. Officers responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon spoke with witnesses who described an altercation between the victim and a group of 20 to 30 bicyclists, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 18.

According to witnesses, the confrontation began when a few of the cyclists struck and kicked the victim’s vehicle. The driver then exited his car to confront them, leading to a physical altercation. Several more suspects joined in, ultimately overwhelming the victim by punching and kicking him, even after he was pushed to the ground. As bystanders attempted to intervene, the suspects fled southbound on Carrillo Drive, police said.

Video of the attack can be viewed here:

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries, but he declined to be transported to a hospital.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky posted a statement on social media that said in part, “My heart goes out to the young man who was assaulted and his family, and I’m relieved to hear that he is recovering. LAPD is actively investigating this incident, and while law enforcement has not indicated they think this was a hate crime, any act of violence like this is unacceptable. I urge anyone with information to come forward to help hold those responsible accountable.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Wilshire Division Detective Carlos at (213) 922-8229. Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org. The “P3 Tips” mobile app is also available for submitting anonymous information.