Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Breaks Silence After Firing, Calls It an ‘Honor’ to Serve

Backlash Grows Over First LGBTQ Fire Chief’s Firing as Officials Demand Answers

Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley responded Friday to her dismissal by Mayor Karen Bass, saying it had been an “absolute honor” to serve for more than three decades in public service. Crowley was the first woman and first LGBTQ LAFD Fire Chief who was known to be committed to diversity.

“As a humble public servant for over the past 30 years, 25 of those with the LAFD, it has been an absolute honor to represent and lead the men and women of one of the greatest fire departments in the world,” Crowley said in a statement. “As the fire chief, I based my actions and decisions on taking care of our firefighters so that they could take care of our communities.”

Crowley emphasized her leadership values of integrity, service, and respect, saying she was “extremely proud” of LAFD personnel. Crowley has opted to remain within the ranks of the LAFD and will be assigned new duties by Interim Chief Villaneuva.

Bass said she dismissed Crowley because the chief had failed to properly warn her about the Red Flag/Imminent Fire Danger Warning before recent fires, sent home 1,000 firefighters the day a fire broke out, and refused to write an after-action report.

City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez criticized the firing and encouraged Crowley to appeal.

“I plan to use my authority as a councilmember to set the record straight and encourage Chief Crowley to appeal the mayor’s baseless termination to the City Council,” Rodriguez said. The LA City Council could appeal the firing, but only with a vote of at least ten of the fifteen city councilmembers who would agree the firing was not proper.

United Firefighters of Los Angeles City President Freddy Escobar also condemned the decision.

“On behalf of the firefighters I represent, I am here to say we are outraged at the termination of Fire Chief Crowley, period,” Escobar said. “In our opinion, Chief Crowley is being made a scapegoat, and she is being terminated for telling the truth.”

Escobar called the firing a “grave mistake” and disputed allegations against Crowley. He said firefighter staffing was not an issue and instead blamed a shortage of mechanics for delays in repairing fire engines. He also said an after-action report was already being prepared by the Fire Safety Research Institute.

City Councilmembers Traci Park and Katy Yaroslavsky, as well as Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, have not responded to requests for comment nor issued statements on the matter.