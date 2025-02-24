‘Engaged California’ to Let Residents Shape Policy in the State, Discuss Solutions Publicly

Gov. Gavin Newsom Introduces a First-Of-Its-Kind Digital Platform to Amplify Our Voices

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the launch of Engaged California on Sunday, a new digital platform designed to foster community discussions and enhance public participation in shaping government policies and services. The initiative, which will debut as a pilot program focused on the Los Angeles firestorm response, aims to strengthen deliberative democracy by enabling Californians to engage in meaningful conversations and contribute to policymaking.

It represents a new way for people to make their voices heard outside of the verbal roughhousing of social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and NextDoor.

“Government works better when we build it together—and this means making it easier for everyone to be involved,” Newsom said in a statement. “After years of development, I am excited to launch this new pilot program to create a town hall for the modern era—where Californians share their perspectives, concerns, and ideas geared toward finding real solutions. We’re starting this effort by more directly involving Californians in the LA firestorm response and recovery. As we recover, reimagine, and rebuild Los Angeles, we will do it together.”

Modeled after Taiwan’s digital democracy initiatives, Engaged California will provide a structured, technology-driven space for residents to voice concerns, propose ideas, and collaborate on policy solutions. Unlike social media platforms or traditional town halls, the program is designed to facilitate respectful and constructive dialogue that leads to actionable insights for state and local leaders.

Government Operations Secretary Amy Tong emphasized the program’s goal of expanding civic participation beyond election cycles.

“Fire survivors are looking for answers, and California is gearing up to meet them where they are,” Tong said. “We have to think differently to bring us closer to those we serve, especially those whose voices we may be missing through traditional channels.”

The California Office of Data and Innovation (ODI) is leading the program’s development in collaboration with Carnegie California, the West Coast office of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, as well as the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, and various community organizations.

The first phase of Engaged California will center on Los Angeles firestorm recovery, inviting community members to share their experiences and help guide response efforts. Officials say this approach will ensure that policies and resources are shaped by those most affected by the disaster.

“The launch of this program and our first deliberation will help us hear from the people we serve,” said California Office of Data and Innovation Director Jeffery Marino. “Far from just a technical tool, this is an innovative approach to foster greater collaboration and co-creation between the people of California and their government.”

A Broad Coalition of Experts and Institutions

The initiative is supported by a coalition of academic institutions, civic organizations, and research institutes, including:

American Public Trust

Berggruen Institute

Stanford University’s Deliberative Democracy Lab

UC Berkeley

Harvard University’s Center for Internet and Society

San Francisco Foundation

Project Liberty Institute

Kapor Center

California officials hope Engaged California will serve as a model for other states looking to expand civic engagement through digital tools. The program is expected to evolve over time, incorporating feedback from residents and public policy experts to address a range of statewide issues beyond disaster recovery.