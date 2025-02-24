February 25, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

‘Engaged California’ to Let Residents Shape Policy in the State, Discuss Solutions Publicly

Photo: Official

Gov. Gavin Newsom Introduces a First-Of-Its-Kind Digital Platform to Amplify Our Voices

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the launch of Engaged California on Sunday, a new digital platform designed to foster community discussions and enhance public participation in shaping government policies and services. The initiative, which will debut as a pilot program focused on the Los Angeles firestorm response, aims to strengthen deliberative democracy by enabling Californians to engage in meaningful conversations and contribute to policymaking.

It represents a new way for people to make their voices heard outside of the verbal roughhousing of social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and NextDoor. 

“Government works better when we build it together—and this means making it easier for everyone to be involved,” Newsom said in a statement. “After years of development, I am excited to launch this new pilot program to create a town hall for the modern era—where Californians share their perspectives, concerns, and ideas geared toward finding real solutions. We’re starting this effort by more directly involving Californians in the LA firestorm response and recovery. As we recover, reimagine, and rebuild Los Angeles, we will do it together.”

Modeled after Taiwan’s digital democracy initiatives, Engaged California will provide a structured, technology-driven space for residents to voice concerns, propose ideas, and collaborate on policy solutions. Unlike social media platforms or traditional town halls, the program is designed to facilitate respectful and constructive dialogue that leads to actionable insights for state and local leaders.

Government Operations Secretary Amy Tong emphasized the program’s goal of expanding civic participation beyond election cycles.

“Fire survivors are looking for answers, and California is gearing up to meet them where they are,” Tong said. “We have to think differently to bring us closer to those we serve, especially those whose voices we may be missing through traditional channels.”

The California Office of Data and Innovation (ODI) is leading the program’s development in collaboration with Carnegie California, the West Coast office of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, as well as the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, and various community organizations.

The first phase of Engaged California will center on Los Angeles firestorm recovery, inviting community members to share their experiences and help guide response efforts. Officials say this approach will ensure that policies and resources are shaped by those most affected by the disaster.

“The launch of this program and our first deliberation will help us hear from the people we serve,” said California Office of Data and Innovation Director Jeffery Marino. “Far from just a technical tool, this is an innovative approach to foster greater collaboration and co-creation between the people of California and their government.”

A Broad Coalition of Experts and Institutions

The initiative is supported by a coalition of academic institutions, civic organizations, and research institutes, including:

  • American Public Trust
  • Berggruen Institute
  • Stanford University’s Deliberative Democracy Lab
  • UC Berkeley
  • Harvard University’s Center for Internet and Society
  • San Francisco Foundation
  • Project Liberty Institute
  • Kapor Center

California officials hope Engaged California will serve as a model for other states looking to expand civic engagement through digital tools. The program is expected to evolve over time, incorporating feedback from residents and public policy experts to address a range of statewide issues beyond disaster recovery.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City’s Advisory Committee to Hold Special Meeting on Housing and Homelessness

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Committee Will Discuss Strategies to Address Housing Disparities and Improve Services The Culver City Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness...

Photo: Official
News

Disaster Assistance Deadlines Loom for Palisades Fire Victims, Time Running Out

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Relief Funds, FEMA Aid, and Low-Cost Loans Are Still Available Residents and business owners affected by the Palisades Fires have...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Seeks Help Identifying Teen Bicyclists Who Attacked Man in Broad Daylight

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

A Group of up to 30 Bicyclists Assaulted a Man After an Argument Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s...
News, Video

(Video) Spring by the Sea Awaits

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Embrace the beauty of the season at Regent Santa Monica Beach, where golden shores and blooming horizons set the stage...
News, Video

(Video) See The View From The Top of Santa Monica’s Pacific Wheel

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

For Tickets and More Information, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information, Go To https://t.co/fDDgcY5DdG pic.twitter.com/oF5220QC3Z — Westside Today...

Photo: LA County
News

Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Breaks Silence After Firing, Calls It an ‘Honor’ to Serve

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Backlash Grows Over First LGBTQ Fire Chief’s Firing as Officials Demand Answers Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley...
News, Real Estate

Britney Spears Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market After Stunning Renovation

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Former Home in the Summit Offers Luxury, Privacy, and Breathtaking Design A newly renovated estate in The Summit, a 24-hour...
News

Governor Newsom Requests $40 Billion in Federal Aid to Begin Recovery From Southern California Fires

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

California Seeks Disaster Funding to Rebuild Communities Devastated by Disaster Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested $40 billion in federal disaster...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Wildfires Have Caused Billions in Real Estate Losses, Displaced Thousands

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

Devastating Fires Destroyed Luxury Homes, Apartments, and Commercial Properties The Palisades and Eaton fires, the two most destructive wildfires to...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire...
News, Video

(Video) Rifkin Raanan Dentistry Uses Expertise and Artistry to Give Patients Their Dream Smiles

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://rodneyraanan.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/2U5MGlpjNZ pic.twitter.com/19rGs0nhNg — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) February 21, 2025

Photo: Gracias Madre
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate National Margarita Day With Specials on the Westside This Saturday

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Weho, Venice, and Santa Monica Bars Serve Up Creative Margaritas For those looking to shake off the start-of-the-year blues, National...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested After Multiple Assaults at a Local Restaurant

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Police Say Man Harassed Employees and Jumped the Counter  Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers arrested a man Monday after...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Oscar Nominee Spotlights at the Academy Museum: Exclusive Screenings & Panels

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Get an Inside Look at the 2025 Academy Award-Nominated Films With Special Series The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will...

Photo: Culver City Arts Foundation
News

Culver City Book Festival Returns with Star-Studded Panels and Hands-On Activities

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Award-Winning Authors, Local Presses, and Creative Workshops at Free Literary Event The Culver City Book Festival will return Saturday, Feb....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR