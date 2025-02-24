February 25, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Disaster Assistance Deadlines Loom for Palisades Fire Victims, Time Running Out

Photo: Official

Relief Funds, FEMA Aid, and Low-Cost Loans Are Still Available

Residents and business owners affected by the Palisades Fires have limited time left to apply for disaster assistance, with several key deadlines fast approaching, officials said. 

The Los Angeles County website Recovery.LACounty.com is an excellent resource for those who need help knowing what is available and what the requirements are. 

Small business owners, workers, and even those who did not live in the affected area but lost wages due to the fire may be eligible for relief programs. Additionally, low-cost loans are available for those in need of financial support to begin rebuilding.

Starting this week, Disaster Recovery Centers in Altadena and at UCLA Research Park West will be closed on Sundays. The new operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • LA Region Small Business Relief Fund – March 2, 2025
  • LA Region Worker Relief Fund – March 2, 2025
  • FEMA Financial Assistance – March 10, 2025
  • SBA Disaster Loans for Physical Damage – March 10, 2025
  • LA County Household Relief Grant – March 12, 2025

Residents can apply for assistance online by calling the FEMA disaster assistance hotline at 800-621-3362 or by visiting one of the Disaster Recovery Centers. A full list of services available at the centers can be accessed online.

Wildfire victims can also find assistance through the following websites:

Residents participating in the debris removal program should be aware of deadlines for submitting Right of Entry forms for Phase 1 hazardous debris cleanup and Phase 2 general debris removal.

For questions regarding Phase 2 debris removal, the Army Corps of Engineers has established a Debris Call Center at (213) 308-8305. Operators are available daily from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to act quickly before the upcoming deadlines to ensure they receive the assistance they need.

